Mallory Safety and Supply Acquires Rocky Mountain Industrial Supply

The company also disclosed its purchase of Safety Station late last year.

Mallory Safety and Supply
Jan 17, 2024
Maxresdefault
RMI

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mallory Safety and Supply, one of the largest independent industrial safety distributors in the U.S., on Wednesday kicked off 2024 with the acquisition of Rocky Mountain Industrial Supply Inc.

RMI is a safety and industrial products distributor with three Wyoming locations — in Cheyenne, Casper and Rock Springs — and a North Dakota sales office. The acquisition will expand Mallory's presence in the Mountain States and give customers access to a wider range of products, services and support in other geographies. 

Terms were not disclosed for the transaction, which closed on Jan. 15. 

With a robust presence in safety and industrial products since 1960, RMI aligns seamlessly with Mallory’s mission of creating safer and more productive workplaces. The company serves major energy and mining sectors, transportation, construction and manufacturing in the Wyoming and North Dakota markets. It also adds an instrumentation and fall protection service center and a service center to make water and hydraulic hoses, as well as an embroidery and imprinting facility. 

"We are excited to welcome Rocky Mountain Industrial to the Mallory family," said Tim Loy, CEO of Mallory Safety and Supply. "This acquisition is a strategic fit for our company, and it will allow us to better serve our customers in the mountain states with the addition of the three locations. We are thrilled to keep Rocky Mountain Industrial within the Affiliated Distributor buying group.” 

This is Mallory’s second mountain states acquisition in recent months. In late November 2023, Mallory acquired Safety Station, a Colorado Springs safety equipment distributor, and its sister company, Ink 182, an imprinting and customization specialist.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsored
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
January 10, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 17 At 2 58 36 Pm
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions Announce New Name
January 17, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698 64db879aeb653
TricorBraun Acquires Plas-Pak WA
January 17, 2024
Border States location, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Border States to Acquire Winston Engineering
January 16, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 01 17 At 2 58 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions Announce New Name
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698 64db879aeb653
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun Acquires Plas-Pak WA
Border States location, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States to Acquire Winston Engineering
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsor Content
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
7 Costly Consequences of Inventory Mismanagement
Sponsored
7 Costly Consequences of Inventory Mismanagement
Download this white paper to explore the impact of poor inventory management, what you can do to improve your processes, and how the right technology can assist you in overcoming these challenges.
December 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698 64db879aeb653
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun Acquires Plas-Pak WA
The acquisition extends the company's Australian footprint to Western Australia.
January 17, 2024
Border States location, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States to Acquire Winston Engineering
The Southern California company provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering services.
January 16, 2024
Cisco-Eagle headquarters, Dallas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cisco-Eagle Acquires Trinity Controls
The Alabama company specializes in programmable logic controls engineering.
January 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 16 At 3 10 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SupplyOne Acquires Crownhill Packaging
The transaction represents the company's first international expansion.
January 16, 2024
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286 64d293b66f2e5
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hillman Acquires Rope, Chain Supplier Koch
The deal marks a new product category for the hardware manufacturer and distributor.
January 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 2 15 24 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bridgestone HosePower Acquires Cline Hose & Hydraulics
The deal will expand HosePower's hydraulic and industrial hose business.
January 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 2 02 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Allient Acquires SNC Manufacturing
The Wisconsin company is a premier designer and global manufacturer of electrical transformers.
January 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 1 55 08 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kenco Acquires The Shippers Group
The deal expands Kenco's warehousing footprint by 3.8 million square feet.
January 15, 2024
Continental Engines 306+%281%29
Mergers & Acquisitions
Palmer Johnson Acquires Continental Engines
Continental is a leading distributor of diesel engines and generators.
January 12, 2024
Relevant Acquires Chem Flow
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires CHEMFLOW Products
The distributor and manufacturers' rep specializes in engineered flow control products for chemical services.
January 11, 2024
I Stock 1446373235
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson to Acquire Plumbing, HVAC Distributors
The company will add Yorkwest Plumbing Supply, Grove Supply and Harway Appliances.
January 10, 2024
0ddc02dea88340e494626bdbf3170093
Mergers & Acquisitions
Plimpton & Hills Acquired by Private Equity Firm
The 125-year-old company distributes plumbing and HVAC equipment across the Northeast.
January 10, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 10 27 At 2 19 54 Pm 653fb4af755f7
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Eastern Supply Inc.
The Virginia company is a distributor of a broad range of storm drainage products.
January 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 01 09 2 05 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
PennEngineering Acquires Sherex Fastening Solutions
The Buffalo company is a premier provider of blind rivet nuts.
January 9, 2024