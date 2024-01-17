Mallory Safety and Supply Acquires Rocky Mountain Industrial Supply

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mallory Safety and Supply, one of the largest independent industrial safety distributors in the U.S., on Wednesday kicked off 2024 with the acquisition of Rocky Mountain Industrial Supply Inc.

RMI is a safety and industrial products distributor with three Wyoming locations — in Cheyenne, Casper and Rock Springs — and a North Dakota sales office. The acquisition will expand Mallory's presence in the Mountain States and give customers access to a wider range of products, services and support in other geographies.

Terms were not disclosed for the transaction, which closed on Jan. 15.

With a robust presence in safety and industrial products since 1960, RMI aligns seamlessly with Mallory’s mission of creating safer and more productive workplaces. The company serves major energy and mining sectors, transportation, construction and manufacturing in the Wyoming and North Dakota markets. It also adds an instrumentation and fall protection service center and a service center to make water and hydraulic hoses, as well as an embroidery and imprinting facility.

"We are excited to welcome Rocky Mountain Industrial to the Mallory family," said Tim Loy, CEO of Mallory Safety and Supply. "This acquisition is a strategic fit for our company, and it will allow us to better serve our customers in the mountain states with the addition of the three locations. We are thrilled to keep Rocky Mountain Industrial within the Affiliated Distributor buying group.”

This is Mallory’s second mountain states acquisition in recent months. In late November 2023, Mallory acquired Safety Station, a Colorado Springs safety equipment distributor, and its sister company, Ink 182, an imprinting and customization specialist.