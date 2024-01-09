Valin Corp. Acquires Ad Tech Seal

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Valin Corporation, a leading provider of technical solutions for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources and transportation industries, has acquired Brea, California-based Ad Tech Seal Inc.

Made effective on Jan. 2, the acquisition further strengthens the already robust process control and fluid handling product portfolio for Valin.

“We are pleased to announce that we’ve acquired Ad Tech Seal, Inc.,” said Anne Vranicic, president of Valin Corporation. “We are always making strides to bolster our product portfolio and service offerings for our customers. By acquiring Ad Tech Seal, we’re able to continue this effort.”

“We are very excited to join the Valin team,” said George Laich, president of Ad Tech Seal. "The additional infrastructure and support that we now have being part of Valin will allow us to service our customers even better than before.”

Established in 1976, Ad Tech Seal specializes in a wide range of sealing products and O-rings. Ad Tech Seal also provides customers with consulting and design services.