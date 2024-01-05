Badger Meter Acquires Smart Water Monitoring Technology

MILWAUKEE — Badger Meter Inc. announced that it has acquired select remote water monitoring hardware and software from Trimble, inclusive of the Telog brand of RTUs — remote telemetry units — and Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring software.
The acquisition provides real-time monitoring hardware and software targeted at distributed data collection for applications in water, wastewater, stormwater and environmental water monitoring.
Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Badger Meter chairman, president and chief executive officer, said:
“This tuck-in acquisition fits perfectly into our strategic growth laneways. The bundling of additional hardware-enabled software for network monitoring enhances the scope of data, information and analytics enabling our customers to be more efficient, resilient and sustainable –saving money, improving asset performance and reducing risk across their entire enterprise.”