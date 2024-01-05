Badger Meter Acquires Smart Water Monitoring Technology

MILWAUKEE — Badger Meter Inc. announced that it has acquired select remote water monitoring hardware and software from Trimble, inclusive of the Telog brand of RTUs — remote telemetry units — and Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring software.

The acquisition provides real-time monitoring hardware and software targeted at distributed data collection for applications in water, wastewater, stormwater and environmental water monitoring.

Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Badger Meter chairman, president and chief executive officer, said: