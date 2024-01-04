Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Gross-Yowell

The Waco company is a leading construction supplier in Central Texas.

Kodiak Building Partners
Jan 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc
Kodiak Building Partners

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kodiak Building Partners, a leading building materials distribution company, announced Thursday that it acquired Gross-Yowell, a market leader in the construction supply industry in Waco, Texas.

This strategic merger marks a significant step in Kodiak’s growth strategy, leveraging the rapidly growing construction market in Central Texas. Gross-Yowell will continue its operations under its existing brand name while adding resources and market impact to Kodiak’s family of operating companies.

The remarkable growth of the construction industry in central Texas makes it a strategic hub for Kodiak’s vision to expand. With the acquisition of Gross-Yowell, Kodiak will strengthen its foothold in the region and enhance its ability to serve customers with an even broader range of quality lumber and building materials.

“The acquisition of Gross-Yowell aligns with Kodiak’s strategy of becoming a big hairy American winning machine in vibrant markets with growing construction needs,” said Steve Swinney, chief executive officer of Kodiak Building Partners. “This provides an excellent platform to build on our existing presence in central Texas. If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

Gross-Yowell is known for its culture of quality and customer service, two pillars that have established the company in the market and supported sustainable growth over the company’s history. Their commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction makes them an ideal partner with Kodiak. The combined strengths and expertise of Kodiak and Gross-Yowell will provide a heightened level of resources and market reach to expand in the central Texas construction industry.

“Teaming up with Kodiak is a testament to the growth and potential we have seen at Gross-Yowell,” said Taylor Gross, president of Gross-Yowell. “This transaction allows us to tap into Kodiak’s extensive resources and industry expertise, which will enhance our service to existing customers and enable our business to reach new customers in Waco and surrounding areas. We look forward to continued success in these markets.”

