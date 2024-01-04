Anderson Process Acquires Tighe-Zeman Equipment

The manufacturer’s representative serves Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Anderson Process
Jan 4, 2024
BROOKFIELD, Wis. – Anderson Process, one of the Midwest’s leading suppliers of process equipment, repair and services, has acquired long-standing manufacturer’s representative Tighe-Zeman Equipment LLC.  

Since 1952, Tighe-Zeman Equipment has provided solutions throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Located in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, it has specialized in the representation of mixers, pumps, tanks and engineered systems for over 70 years. Its target markets are general process, food and beverage, biopharma, pulp and paper, power, chemical and municipal. 

This acquisition capitalizes on complementary product offerings between the two companies. It also strengthens relationships with customers and offers them leading brands, including SPX mixers, Watson-Marlow pumps and Belding Tank Technologies. 

“Tighe-Zeman Equipment is very pleased to have become a part of Anderson Process,” said Tighe-Zeman Equipment owner Dan Tighe. “This provides us with the opportunity to utilize our well-known knowledge and experience of mixers, tanks and peristaltic pumps and provide expanded coverage and penetration into the marketplace. This will provide better support for our customers and coverage for our principals.” 

Anderson Process has warehouse and service locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Minnesota. With physical locations in those states and a sales team spread across eight states in the Midwest, Anderson Process can provide the physical presence necessary to specify and supply a comprehensive line card of process equipment. With the acquisition of Tighe-Zeman Equipment, Anderson Process now has 175 fluid-handling professionals.   

If any existing Tighe-Zeman Equipment customers or other process professionals in the Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula region wish to discuss the transition, Anderson Process asks that they contact their current Tighe-Zeman Equipment representative or call (262) 781-4500.

