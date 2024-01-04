Schaedler Yesco Completes Acquisition of Clarion Electric Supply

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. has finalized the purchase of Clarion Electric Supply. The purchase included all assets of the two-location supplier.

Schaedler Yesco, established in 1924, is a fourth-generation, family- and employee-owned provider of complete connected solutions for the electrical industry. With this purchase, the company now operates 26 locations in Pennsylvania, two in Ohio and one in New York.

"We have been very intentional about the growth strategy in our western region," said company President Farrah Mittel. "Folding Clarion's two locations into our footprint allows us to serve Northwest Pennsylvania more efficiently and effectively."

The transition is underway as the company works to ensure a smooth transition.

“Everyone is excited about our next chapter together," said Mittel.