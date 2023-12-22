Trive Capital Forms New Industrial Distribution Company

Venturi Supply is the result of the acquisitions of six PVF distribution businesses.

Trive Capital
Dec 22, 2023
Venturi Supply Trive Cap
Trive Capital/PRNewswire

DALLAS and PHOENIX — Trive Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm, announced the formation of Venturi Supply, a leading independent value-added distributor of pipe, valves and fittings, engineered products, and industrial supplies.

The company is the result of the acquisitions of six PVF distribution businesses: BPS Supply Group, Producers Supply Company, Tri Star Industrial, Ameripipe Supply, Industrial & Construction Enterprises, and Albuquerque Pipe & Pump Supply.

In addition to its extensive product portfolio, Venturi offers a range of value-added services and solutions, including valve actuation, custom fabrication, pipe coating and inspection, vendor managed inventory, and warehouse management. The company's high-touch service model and robust product offering drive long-term relationships with a broad base of customers across a range of end markets and applications, including energy, infrastructure, food and beverage processing, construction, building mechanical, fire protection systems, and industrial manufacturing.

Venturi Supply is headquartered in Phoenix and serves customers across 42 facilities in the U.S.

Michael DiMino Appointed Chief Executive Officer

Michael DiMino, previously chief executive officer of Tri Star Industrial, has been appointed to the role of Venturi's chief executive officer, bringing over 30 years of experience leading both private and public distribution companies. DiMino has an extensive background in developing and growing distribution businesses organically and through strategic acquisitions, while improving processes and systems to increase customer satisfaction. Over the past several months, DiMino has expanded Venturi's executive leadership team and launched its new corporate headquarters in Phoenix.

"I am excited to lead Venturi Supply and its family of businesses, which collectively comprise one of the nation's largest independent PVF distributors," said DiMino. "Venturi will build on the legacy of the six acquired businesses and continue its track record of providing our customers with industry leading service and supply chain partnership, characterized by responsiveness, flexibility, and solutions-oriented sales support, and driven by a relentless focus on operational excellence."

"The formation of Venturi creates a unique player in the PVF distribution industry, bringing together meaningful scale and a comprehensive product offering, while still prioritizing best-in-class service and support to our customers," said Jared Reyes, managing director at Trive. "Furthermore, there are ample opportunities for each of the acquired businesses to collaborate and cross-sell that will allow us to better serve our customers."

"With the leadership team and executive office now in place, Venturi is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory," said Blake Bonner, partner at Trive. "We look forward to partnering with Michael and the management team to further expand Venturi's geographic footprint, product offering and value-added capabilities, both organically and through additional M&A."

