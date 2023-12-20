Tricon Energy Acquires Polymat, Q-Logistics

HOUSTON — Tricon Energy announced the successful acquisition of Polymat and Q-Logistics, a Mexico-based logistics service provider and distribution leader of polymers, engineering plastics, and additives.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Tricon's commitment to the Mexican market and enables the company to better serve customers across the Americas with efficient polymer distribution and logistics.

The acquisition of Polymat aligns strategically with Tricon's focus on growth and customer service. Polymat has more than 35 years of serving customers across Mexico with a diverse product portfolio, three terminal shipment centers (Centros Embarcadores Autorizados, or CEAs), and more than five warehouses across the region. This acquisition not only opens new doors for Tricon but also creates exciting opportunities for synergy and further solidifies Tricon’s position in the polymer distribution market.

Tricon’s aim is to foster a culture of entrepreneurship, empowering people to lead the transformation of polymer marketing and distribution. Tricon is thrilled to welcome the Polymat and Q-Logistics team and together deliver reliable, high-quality services that create value in the market.

"This acquisition serves as evidence of Tricon’s growth in the Americas and our commitment to providing business partners with the best value through efficient logistics and distribution," said Alfredo Prince, Tricon’s distribution director for North America. "We look forward to leveraging the strengths of Polymat to deliver greater value to our customers.”

Angel Oria, Polymat’s general manager, added, “We are pleased to join Tricon, a global leader in the polymer distribution market, and combine our experience to better serve the market in Mexico and beyond. This combination validates the success of Polymat over our 35-plus years in business and marks the next chapter in our growth together with Tricon.”