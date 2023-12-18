Diamond Tool & Abrasives Acquired by SurfacePrep

Diamond was formerly a subsidiary of Precision Surfacing Solutions.

Prairie Capital Advisors Inc.
Dec 18, 2023
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. – Prairie Capital Advisors Inc. announced Friday that Diamond Tool & Abrasives, a subsidiary of Precision Surfacing Solutions, has been acquired by SurfacePrep, a portfolio company of CenterOak Partners.

Prairie served as the exclusive financial advisor to PSS, led by John Waller, managing director at Prairie. Terms were not disclosed.

Diamond Tool & Abrasives, located in Mount Prospect, Illinois, is a technical abrasive source for bonded, coated and superabrasive products. Since its founding in 1979, DTA has raised industry standards for on-time delivery of product, providing solutions for unique abrasive applications with custom engineered products, and personalized customer and field service.

SurfacePrep is a leading global distributor of loose abrasives, specialty ceramics and surface enhancement equipment. The company’s technical sales professionals support manufacturing customers through a network of over 35 distribution branches and more than 10 process development labs and production finishing centers, with a focus on improving product quality, consistency, productivity and profitability for their customers.

“It was an honor to work with PSS’ ownership, management team and their private equity partners, Bison Capital and Angeles Equity Partners, on the divestiture of DTA. The acquisition of DTA will further enhance SurfacePrep’s capabilities, product offering and market-leading brand,” Waller said.

