Harrington Process Solutions Acquires PumpMan

CHINO, Calif., and SADDLE BROOK, N.J. – Harrington Process Solutions, a leading distributor of industrial products for corrosive and high-purity applications, on Friday announced the acquisition of PumpMan, a leading provider of on-site maintenance, repair and replacement for all components in water and wastewater pumping systems.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016, PumpMan has grown quickly through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions, building a strong and recognizable brand with a broad geographic footprint. Over the past seven years, the company has expanded to 11 locations, stretching across the U.S. from Southern California to the New York metropolitan area. As a leading provider of on-site or off-site repair, replacement and maintenance services for pumps, motors, controls, valves, water wells and other flow control equipment, PumpMan has built a strong market presence in the municipal, industrial, and commercial markets.

PumpMan will provide a strong complement to Harrington’s broad range of comprehensive flow-control solutions. Customers and suppliers have long turned to Harrington for its pump distribution expertise. PumpMan will add robust pump service capabilities to the platform, further establishing Harrington as a leading flow control specialist for critical industries that require timely technical solutions.

“Harrington has built an exceptional business on the strength of great technical expertise, a broad range of products, and a nationwide network led by the most passionate employees in the industry,” said Bob Graham, CEO of Harrington. “Adding a leading pump services competency to our family of products and services will bring beneficial synergies for our customers as we continue to strengthen our position in the water markets. We are tremendously excited to partner with PumpMan to add even greater value to our platform as we rapidly grow.”

“I’m very proud of the team we have built at PumpMan and the rapid national expansion we have experienced over the past seven years,” said Don Devine, CEO of PumpMan. “Harrington’s leading presence in a broad range of markets will accelerate our organic expansion and continue to position us for growth via acquisition while we further develop the reputation for outstanding service that we are known for.”