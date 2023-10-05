Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Nova Hydraulics

Zelienople, PA – October 3, 2023 — Motion & Control Enterprises (“MCE”) announced today that it has acquired Nova Hydraulics, Inc. (“Nova” or the “Company”), its fifth acquisition of 2023.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, Nova is an independent hydraulics solutions provider, specializing in the repair, remanufacture and supply of hydraulics parts to end-users, resellers, repair houses and OEMs.

“We are very excited to welcome the Nova associates to the MCE team,” said Charles Hale, Chairman & CEO of MCE. Hale noted that “Nova’s hydraulic repair capabilities are critically important for today’s customers and are consistent with our strategy of being a full-lifecycle provider of highly-engineered products and services. Nova is a well-recognized provider of hydraulic repair services, and the strategic combination of our businesses will be positive for our customers and employees.”

Greg Christy, Nova’s former owner, commented “We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition unlocks and our enhanced ability to provide products and support to more customers via a combination with MCE. Having founded Nova over 25 years ago and worked with an incredible group of employees and suppliers, we are proud to have built Nova into a respected solutions provider. Nova and MCE will remain customer focused, building upon a shared reputation for high-quality service and quick turnaround times that keep customers up and running.”

About Motion & Control Enterprises

Founded in 1951, MCE is a supplier of technical fluid power, automation, flow control, compressed air, process pumps, products, service, and repair solutions. The Company serves more than 25,000 OEM and end-user customers from 42 facilities located in 13 states. For more information, please visit www.mceautomation.com.