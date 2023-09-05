Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Bearing Distributors, Cangro Industries

The companies provide bearings, power transmission, industrial motion, service and repair.

Applied Industrial Technologies
Sep 5, 2023
Applied Industrial Technologies facility.
Applied Industrial Technologies facility.
iStock

CLEVELAND — Applied Industrial Technologies on Tuesday announced the acquisition of both Bearing Distributors Inc. and Cangro Industries Inc., providers of bearings, power transmission, industrial motion, and related service and repair capabilities.

Bearing Distributors is based in Columbia, South Carolina, while Cangro is based on Long Island, New York.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Neil Schrimsher, Applied's president and CEO, said:

“We welcome Bearing Distributors and Cangro to Applied’s U.S. Service Center network as we continue to bolster our local presence and provide our customers with leading technical support. We have meaningfully enhanced our service center operations in recent years through strategic process improvements, systems investments, and talent additions. At the same time, the long-term demand outlook in our core service center network has never been stronger, reflecting emerging secular tailwinds around reshoring, customer capex investments, and technical supply chain requirements, as well as share gain opportunities tied to our service capabilities and cross-selling potential. Both companies will immediately strengthen our position to fully leverage these tailwinds now and in the coming years.”


“With locations across the U.S. Southeast and Upper Northeast, the acquisitions will enhance our footprint and strategic growth initiatives within these important regions. This includes strengthening relationships with leading suppliers and increasing Applied’s local customer access, as well as accelerating our strategic penetration in key emerging market verticals. Under Applied, both organizations will benefit from expanded product lines, and access to our leading engineered solutions across our fluid power, flow control, and automation operations. Further, our approach will include a focus on operational excellence to maximize performance and strategic alignment. We look forward to seeing their capabilities augment our collective efforts and value proposition moving forward.”

Bearing Distributors operates with a team of more than 95 associates from 12 locations. Cangro operates with a team of more than 20 associates from two locations.

The companies serve customers primarily across core U.S. service center industries, including food and beverage, pulp and paper, chemical, pharmaceutical, automotive, and other industrial markets. Combined, the companies are expected to generate annual sales of approximately $50 million in the first year.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies facility.
Applied Industrial Acquires Bearing Distributors, Cangro Industries
September 5, 2023
Singer Industrial City Map American Hose Hardware 01 1024x580
Singer Industrial Adds American Hose & Hardware
September 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 05 At 2 44 05 Pm
White Cap Closes Acquisition of RENO Hardware
September 5, 2023
45445 Pumie Hdw
Summit Brands Acquires Pumie Abrasive Line
September 5, 2023
Related Stories
Singer Industrial City Map American Hose Hardware 01 1024x580
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds American Hose & Hardware
Screen Shot 2023 09 05 At 2 44 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Acquisition of RENO Hardware
45445 Pumie Hdw
Mergers & Acquisitions
Summit Brands Acquires Pumie Abrasive Line
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 05 At 2 44 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Acquisition of RENO Hardware
The Southern California distributor will expand White Cap's operations in the Southwest.
September 5, 2023
45445 Pumie Hdw
Mergers & Acquisitions
Summit Brands Acquires Pumie Abrasive Line
The cleaning products manufacturer purchased the brand from United States Pumice Company.
September 5, 2023
1 Ae 16296 Waferfab Bildschirm 96 Dpi
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bosch Acquires California Chipmaker
The former TSI facility is now part of Robert Bosch Semiconductor.
September 1, 2023
Wajax headquarters, Mississauga, Ontario, July 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wajax Acquires Beta Fluid Power, Beta Industrial
Beta Fluid is a leading regional supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic equipment.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 11 22 27 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Marco Rubber & Plastics Acquires American Seal & Packing
AS&P serves hundreds of customers across the aerospace, utility, oil & gas, chemical and wastewater markets.
September 1, 2023
Unnamed
Mergers & Acquisitions
Star Cutter Acquires Tru Tech Systems
The deal adds Tru Tech's high-precision CNC grinding facilities in Michigan.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 10 57 39 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Greif Acquires Majority Stake of ColePak
ColePak is the second-largest supplier of paper partitions in North America.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 31 At 1 22 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions to Merge
The deal will combine two leading jan-san distributors.
August 31, 2023
U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant, Braddock, Pa., Feb. 26, 2019.
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.S. Steel Reviewing 'Numerous' Buyout Offers
Soaring prices have fueled consolidation in the steel industry in recent years.
August 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 4 04 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Global Industrial Returns to M&A
The distributor this spring made its first acquisition in more than eight years.
August 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 3 32 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Ohio & Michigan Paper Company
O&M traces its roots back more than 150 years.
August 28, 2023
Boise Cascade Or Medford 3981
Mergers & Acquisitions
Boise Cascade to Acquire Brockway-Smith for $172M
BROSCO operates two distribution centers in Maine.
August 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 23 At 2 45 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ravago Acquires M. Holland
Holland officials said the deal would provide "greater scale and resources" in an evolving industry.
August 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 22 At 8 48 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco to Acquire Pump Manufacturer
Sykes' pumps are primarily used in the mining and wastewater sectors.
August 22, 2023