White Cap Closes Acquisition of RENO Hardware and Supply

ATLANTA — White Cap L.P., a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has closed on the previously announced agreement to acquire RENO Hardware and Supply, a distributor of construction supplies serving commercial, multi-family and residential contractors throughout Southern California.

"RENO Hardware and Supply has built a strong reputation as a quality supplier of construction materials in Southern California, and we know their experienced associates, extensive product offerings, and established three-branch footprint will strengthen our ability to serve local customers as we join our two teams," said White Cap CEO John Stegeman.

For more than 50 years, RENO Hardware and Supply has carried a vast, high-quality inventory of tools, hardware and supplies for projects ranging from the smallest remodel to multi-story buildings to large commercial developments, serving customers across all of Southern California. Its three locations in Riverside, Burbank and Signal Hill, California, serve the local area on jobs of all sizes.