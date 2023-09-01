Star Cutter Acquires Tru Tech Systems

The deal adds Tru Tech's high-precision CNC grinding facilities in Michigan.

Star Cutter Co.
Sep 1, 2023
Unnamed
Star Cutter

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Star Cutter Company has acquired Tru Tech CNC grinding systems from Resonetics of Nashua, New Hampshire, assuming all design and manufacturing of the Tru Tech high-precision CNC grinding machines currently performed at Michigan facilities in Mt. Clemens and Lewiston.

Additionally, Star Cutter secures the service, training and spare parts support for Tru Techs’ vast installation base across North America and Europe.

“Tru Tech is a strategic purchase that perfectly complements our existing business,” said Brad Lawton, Star Cutter Company chairman and CEO. “It expands our technology offering to address earlier operations in the tool grinding process. New capability in blank preparation and cylindrical grinding, as well as Tru Tech’s large install base, will create synergies with Star Cutter Company’s existing business units. This is a true win-win that benefits both our company and, most importantly, our customers.”

A key differentiator of the Tru Tech systems is their ease of use and ultrafast set-up while delivering great accuracy and repetitive results. Tru Tech’s Perimetric grinding technology and CNC Pick-N-Place software enable these machines to achieve extremely high accuracy suited for high precision and micro components in the medical, aerospace, electronics and other industries. These systems are also capable of handling diverse needs from one-piece, small lot runs through lights out production.

Star Cutter’s experience in carbide pre-forms, high-end custom tool production, tool grinding, reconditioning services and customer services, backed by a global 700-employee deep and financially strong global organization, ensures continued investment in Tru Tech’s people, machine platforms and service capabilities. For the near future, all Tru Tech employees will continue to function as they have at the Mt. Clemens and Lewiston operations with the Tru Tech machines and offerings ultimately becoming part of Star Cutter’s Machine Tool business unit.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 30, 2023
1 Ae 16296 Waferfab Bildschirm 96 Dpi
Bosch Acquires California Chipmaker
September 1, 2023
Unnamed
Star Cutter Acquires Tru Tech Systems
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 10 57 39 Am
Greif Acquires Majority Stake of ColePak
September 1, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 11 22 27 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Marco Rubber & Plastics Acquires American Seal & Packing
1 Ae 16296 Waferfab Bildschirm 96 Dpi
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bosch Acquires California Chipmaker
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 10 57 39 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Greif Acquires Majority Stake of ColePak
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 11 22 27 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Marco Rubber & Plastics Acquires American Seal & Packing
AS&P serves hundreds of customers across the aerospace, utility, oil & gas, chemical and wastewater markets.
September 1, 2023
1 Ae 16296 Waferfab Bildschirm 96 Dpi
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bosch Acquires California Chipmaker
The former TSI facility is now part of Robert Bosch Semiconductor.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 10 57 39 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Greif Acquires Majority Stake of ColePak
ColePak is the second largest supplier of paper partitions in North America.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 31 At 1 22 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions to Merge
The deal will combine two leading jan-san distributors.
August 31, 2023
U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant, Braddock, Pa., Feb. 26, 2019.
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.S. Steel Reviewing 'Numerous' Buyout Offers
Soaring prices have fueled consolidation in the steel industry in recent years.
August 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 4 04 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Global Industrial Returns to M&A
The distributor this spring made its first acquisition in more than eight years.
August 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 3 32 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Ohio & Michigan Paper Company
O&M traces its roots back more than 150 years.
August 28, 2023
Boise Cascade Or Medford 3981
Mergers & Acquisitions
Boise Cascade to Acquire Brockway-Smith for $172M
BROSCO operates two distribution centers in Maine.
August 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 23 At 2 45 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ravago Acquires M. Holland
Holland officials said the deal would provide "greater scale and resources" in an evolving industry.
August 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 22 At 8 48 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco to Acquire Pump Manufacturer
Sykes' pumps are primarily used in the mining and wastewater sectors.
August 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 21 At 2 44 15 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RBC Bearings Acquires Specline
RBC paid nearly $19 million for the Nevada aerospace bearings manufacturer.
August 21, 2023
Ingersoll Rand Assd 602c7c635f865
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Completes Roots Acquisition
The company has officially assumed ownership of Roots' Indiana plant.
August 18, 2023
Emerson
Mergers & Acquisitions
Emerson Buys Factory Automation Capabilities with Afag Acquisition
Afag serves customers in the battery manufacturing, automotive, packaging, medical, life sciences and electronics markets.
August 18, 2023
Kc
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lawless Group Acquires Hobart Associates
The deal expands the Lawless Group's warehousing program to eight locations nationwide.
August 17, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ultimation Industries
The Michigan company is MCE's fourth acquisition this year.
August 17, 2023