U.S. Steel Reviewing 'Numerous' Buyout Offers

Soaring prices have fueled consolidation in the steel industry in recent years.

Matt Ott
Aug 30, 2023
U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant, Braddock, Pa., Feb. 26, 2019.
U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant, Braddock, Pa., Feb. 26, 2019.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

After receiving two buyout offers in the past month, U.S. Steel said Tuesday it is in the process of reviewing multiple offers for the storied company and symbol of American industrialization.

U.S. Steel rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland-Cliffs two weeks ago, and that offer was followed by $7.8 billion bid from the industrial conglomerate Esmark. Shares of the Pittsburgh steelmaker soared more than 30% on speculation that a deal was imminent.

In a letter to shareholders Tuesday, U.S. Steel said it had entered into confidentiality agreements with "numerous" third parties and was beginning to share due diligence information with potential buyers.

"Our number one obligation is to uphold our fiduciary duties," the company wrote in the letter. "This means that we are focused on the path forward for our Company that drives the most value for you — our stockholders."

It's shares climbed another 3% Tuesday.

The proposal by Cleveland-Cliffs, first made on July 28, would create a company that would be among the 10 biggest steelmakers in the world and one of the top four outside of China, which dominates global steel production today. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said a tie-up between the two U.S. steelmakers would create "lower-cost, more innovative and stronger domestic supplier for our customers."

Goncalves has said that he's ready to continue talks with 122-year-old U.S. Steel despite the rejection of its initial offer.

Soaring prices have helped fuel consolidation in the steel industry this decade. Steel prices more than quadrupled near the start of the pandemic to near $2,000 per metric ton by the summer of 2021 as supply chains experienced gridlock, a symptom of surging demand for goods and the lack of anticipation of that demand.

Cleveland Cliffs acquired AK Steel in 2019 right before steel prices began to spike and within a year, it acquired ArcelorMittal USA in 2020 for $1.4 billion. U.S. Steel bought Big River Steel the following year.

Prices have settled back to around $800 per metric ton, but that remains at the top end of the spectrum for steel prices over the past six years.

U.S. Steel has been a symbol of industrialization since it was founded in 1901 by J.P. Morgan, Andrew Carnegie and others, and the domestic steel industry dominated globally before Japan, then China, became the preeminent steelmakers over the past 40 years.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 4 04 55 Pm
Global Industrial Returns to M&A
August 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 3 32 10 Pm
Imperial Dade Acquires Ohio & Michigan Paper Company
August 28, 2023
Boise Cascade Or Medford 3981
Boise Cascade to Acquire Brockway-Smith for $172M
August 24, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 4 04 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Global Industrial Returns to M&A
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 3 32 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Ohio & Michigan Paper Company
Boise Cascade Or Medford 3981
Mergers & Acquisitions
Boise Cascade to Acquire Brockway-Smith for $172M
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 3 32 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Ohio & Michigan Paper Company
O&M traces its roots back more than 150 years.
August 28, 2023
Boise Cascade Or Medford 3981
Mergers & Acquisitions
Boise Cascade to Acquire Brockway-Smith for $172M
BROSCO operates two distribution centers in Maine.
August 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 23 At 2 45 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ravago Acquires M. Holland
Holland officials said the deal would provide "greater scale and resources" in an evolving industry.
August 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 22 At 8 48 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco to Acquire Pump Manufacturer
Sykes' pumps are primarily used in the mining and wastewater sectors.
August 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 21 At 2 44 15 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RBC Bearings Acquires Specline
RBC paid nearly $19 million for the Nevada aerospace bearings manufacturer.
August 21, 2023
Ingersoll Rand Assd 602c7c635f865
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Completes Roots Acquisition
The company has officially assumed ownership of Roots' Indiana plant.
August 18, 2023
Emerson
Mergers & Acquisitions
Emerson Buys Factory Automation Capabilities with Afag Acquisition
Afag serves customers in the battery manufacturing, automotive, packaging, medical, life sciences and electronics markets.
August 18, 2023
Kc
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lawless Group Acquires Hobart Associates
The deal expands the Lawless Group's warehousing program to eight locations nationwide.
August 17, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ultimation Industries
The Michigan company is MCE's fourth acquisition this year.
August 17, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 16 3 04 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply to Acquire the Tool Crib
The Tennessee metalworking distributor serves manufacturers across the Southeast.
August 16, 2023
Pm Cw Cbct 01
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ceratizit Acquires Changzhou CW Toolmaker Inc.
The company specializes in tungsten carbide cutting tools.
August 16, 2023
United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019. With two bidders revealed in a matter of days and more in the wings, United States Steel Corp. seems poised to be purchased by a competitor sooner than later.
Mergers & Acquisitions
American Industrial Icon U.S. Steel on Verge of Being Absorbed
The company was a symbol of American industrialization for more than a century.
August 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun Acquires CanSource
The Colorado company operates four U.S. locations.
August 15, 2023
I Stock 1211064600
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Offer for U.S. Steel Sets Up Bidding Contest
Esmark's $7.8 billion offer topped an earlier overture from rival Cleveland-Cliffs.
August 15, 2023