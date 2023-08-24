Boise Cascade to Acquire Brockway-Smith for $172M

BROSCO operates two distribution centers in Maine.

Boise Cascade
Aug 24, 2023
Boise Cascade Or Medford 3981
Boise Cascade

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Cascade on Wednesday announced t an agreement to purchase Brockway-Smith Company, a leading wholesale distributor specializing in doors and millwork.

The purchase price for BROSCO, including the acquisition of its two full-scale distribution centers, is $172 million, subject to certain closing adjustments. Boise Cascade plans to fund the transaction and closing-related expenses from its existing cash balances.

BROSCO is a fifth-generation, family-owned company founded in 1890. It operates distribution centers in Hatfield and Portland, Maine. In addition to interior and exterior doors, BROSCO’s offerings also include mouldings, railings, windows, stair parts, and composite products.

Boise Cascade currently operates 10 millwork locations in some of the nation’s fastest-growing markets, specializing in exterior and interior doors, frames, hardware, and pre-finishing options.

“BROSCO is a long-standing industry leader in the Northeast region known for high-capacity manufacturing, quality artisanship, and a loyal customer base,” said Jeff Strom, executive vice president, building materials distribution. “This acquisition furthers our strategy to expand our millwork business. We are excited to bring this outstanding team on board.”

“Boise Cascade provides BROSCO a unique and exciting opportunity to join a company that is very similar in culture and commitment to customers and associates,” said Charlie Smith, president and CEO of BROSCO. “Boise Cascade is a large and successful organization that will allow all our customers the ability to continue to enjoy the outstanding BROSCO products and service that have been the standard of the Northeast millwork market for over 130 years.”

Closing of the transaction is expected to be complete in early fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of antitrust approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act of 1976.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 23 At 2 45 13 Pm
Ravago Acquires M. Holland
August 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 22 At 8 48 46 Am
Atlas Copco to Acquire Pump Manufacturer
August 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 21 At 2 44 15 Pm
RBC Bearings Acquires Specline
August 21, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 08 23 At 2 45 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ravago Acquires M. Holland
Screen Shot 2023 08 22 At 8 48 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco to Acquire Pump Manufacturer
Screen Shot 2023 08 21 At 2 44 15 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RBC Bearings Acquires Specline
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
Sponsored
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2023 08 23 At 2 45 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ravago Acquires M. Holland
Holland officials said the deal would provide "greater scale and resources" in an evolving industry.
August 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 22 At 8 48 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco to Acquire Pump Manufacturer
Sykes' pumps are primarily used in the mining and wastewater sectors.
August 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 21 At 2 44 15 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RBC Bearings Acquires Specline
RBC paid nearly $19 million for the Nevada aerospace bearings manufacturer.
August 21, 2023
Ingersoll Rand Assd 602c7c635f865
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Completes Roots Acquisition
The company has officially assumed ownership of Roots' Indiana plant.
August 18, 2023
Emerson
Mergers & Acquisitions
Emerson Buys Factory Automation Capabilities with Afag Acquisition
Afag serves customers in the battery manufacturing, automotive, packaging, medical, life sciences and electronics markets.
August 18, 2023
Kc
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lawless Group Acquires Hobart Associates
The deal expands the Lawless Group's warehousing program to eight locations nationwide.
August 17, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ultimation Industries
The Michigan company is MCE's fourth acquisition this year.
August 17, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 16 3 04 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply to Acquire the Tool Crib
The Tennessee metalworking distributor serves manufacturers across the Southeast.
August 16, 2023
Pm Cw Cbct 01
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ceratizit Acquires Changzhou CW Toolmaker Inc.
The company specializes in tungsten carbide cutting tools.
August 16, 2023
United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019. With two bidders revealed in a matter of days and more in the wings, United States Steel Corp. seems poised to be purchased by a competitor sooner than later.
Mergers & Acquisitions
American Industrial Icon U.S. Steel on Verge of Being Absorbed
The company was a symbol of American industrialization for more than a century.
August 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun Acquires CanSource
The Colorado company operates four U.S. locations.
August 15, 2023
I Stock 1211064600
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Offer for U.S. Steel Sets Up Bidding Contest
Esmark's $7.8 billion offer topped an earlier overture from rival Cleveland-Cliffs.
August 15, 2023
A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.S. Steel Rejects $7.3B Offer from Rival Cleveland-Cliffs; Considers Alternatives
The proposal would have created one of the 10 biggest steelmakers in the world.
August 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 11 At 1 53 20 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States Acquires Sequel Electrical Supply
Sequel has grown to 18 branches across four states.
August 11, 2023
Robot
Mergers & Acquisitions
AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions, Bison Gear and Engineering Corp. Combine to Create Business
The new Bison will offer accelerated time to production and global manufacturing flexibility.
August 11, 2023