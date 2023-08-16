Ceratizit Acquires Changzhou CW Toolmaker Inc.

The company specializes in tungsten carbide cutting tools.

Ceratizit Group
Aug 16, 2023
Pm Cw Cbct 01
Ceratizit Group

MAMER, Luxembourg, and CHANGZHOU CITY, China — CB-Ceratizit, a joint venture company of Ceratizit, part of the Plansee Group, has acquired 70% of all shares of Changzhou CW Toolmaker Inc.

The privately owned company, based in Changzhou, China, specializes in the design, production and sales of tungsten carbide cutting tools for the electronics industry as well as the aviation, railway, and mold and die industries.

The acquisition of Changzhou CW Toolmaker Inc. is an important part of CB-Ceratizit's growth strategy in Asia

"We want to strengthen our footprint in the production landscape of solid carbide cutting tools in China and Asia Pacific," said Ceratizit Executive Board Speaker Andreas Lackner. "The acquisition of Changzhou CW Toolmaker helps us to reach this goal."

The experience of the Chinese company also offers Ceratizit the opportunity to enter new markets.

"The expansion of the Ceratizit portfolio to include machining solutions for electronic components in the 3C sector — computers, communications, and consumer electronics — is crucial for our success," said Ceratizit Asia Pacific Regional President Andreas Fritz. "By being able to draw on the high-quality production technologies and extensive manufacturing capacities of both CW and Ceratizit, we offer our customers significant added value throughout the full value chain."

Both sides have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.


Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2023 08 16 3 04 46 Pm
Stellar Industrial Supply to Acquire the Tool Crib
August 16, 2023
Pm Cw Cbct 01
Ceratizit Acquires Changzhou CW Toolmaker Inc.
August 16, 2023
United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019. With two bidders revealed in a matter of days and more in the wings, United States Steel Corp. seems poised to be purchased by a competitor sooner than later.
American Industrial Icon U.S. Steel on Verge of Being Absorbed
August 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698
TricorBraun Acquires CanSource
August 15, 2023
Related Stories
Screenshot 2023 08 16 3 04 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply to Acquire the Tool Crib
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun Acquires CanSource
I Stock 1211064600
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Offer for U.S. Steel Sets Up Bidding Contest
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
Sponsored
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
In a market where big B2B e-commerce players dominate, it’s understandable why smaller distributors may feel like the odds are stacked against them. Watch Now
August 1, 2023
United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019. With two bidders revealed in a matter of days and more in the wings, United States Steel Corp. seems poised to be purchased by a competitor sooner than later.
Mergers & Acquisitions
American Industrial Icon U.S. Steel on Verge of Being Absorbed
The company was a symbol of American industrialization that for more than a century.
August 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun Acquires CanSource
The Colorado company operates four U.S. locations.
August 15, 2023
I Stock 1211064600
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Offer for U.S. Steel Sets Up Bidding Contest
Esmark's $7.8 billion offer topped an earlier overture from rival Cleveland-Cliffs.
August 15, 2023
A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.S. Steel Rejects $7.3B Offer from Rival Cleveland-Cliffs; Considers Alternatives
The proposal would have created one of the 10 biggest steelmakers in the world.
August 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 11 At 1 53 20 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States Acquires Sequel Electrical Supply
Sequel has grown to 18 branches across four states.
August 11, 2023
Robot
Mergers & Acquisitions
AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions, Bison Gear and Engineering Corp. Combine to Create Business
The new Bison will offer accelerated time to production and global manufacturing flexibility.
August 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 31 03 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Marshall W. Nelson
Nelson has delivered innovative combustion application solutions for six decades.
August 10, 2023
Stone Truss With Logos 1200x628 1 1080x629
Mergers & Acquisitions
West Coast Lumber Acquires Stone Truss
The move will add structural component manufacturing to West Coast's operations.
August 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 2 20 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Adds Private Equity Partner
The Massachusetts distributor announced a "recapitalization" with Benford Capital.
August 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 07 At 3 37 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Veritiv to Be Acquired in $2.3B Deal
Investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice plans to take the packaging distributor private.
August 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 1 57 04 Pm 62a24291bd8a5 63c80db70c929
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires Rancho Janitorial
The purchase will bolster the company's scale and resources in California.
August 3, 2023
I Stock 1433620233
Mergers & Acquisitions
Conner Industries Acquires Guardian Packaging Industries
The deal also includes Guardian's Southwest Air Products division.
August 3, 2023
Download 647f87b61311d
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Acquires Bruce Supply, Kennedy, S. G. Torrice
The company said the additions generate $450 million in annual revenues.
August 2, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 647f715cebb9b
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Southern California Distributor
RENO Hardware and Supply operates three branches near Los Angeles.
August 2, 2023