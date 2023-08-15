TricorBraun Acquires CanSource

The Colorado company operates four U.S. locations.

TricorBraun
Aug 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698

ST. LOUIS — Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced that it has acquired CanSource, a leading provider of can packaging and related services.

The acquisition expands TricorBraun’s beverage packaging capabilities and strengthens its position in the North American beverage packaging market.

“Our acquisition of CanSource — a company known for exceptional quality, hands-on service, and reliability — enables us to provide beverage customers across North America with expanded offerings and services, and more sustainable packaging options,” said Brett Binkowski, president, North America, TricorBraun. “We welcome the CanSource team to the TricorBraun family, and we look forward to investing in the company’s continued growth.” 

Founded in 2011, CanSource is a leading provider of brite, shrink-sleeved, and printed cans to the craft beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverage markets. The company operates from four locations across the U.S., including headquarters near Denver,. 

“Partnering with TricorBraun is a significant milestone in CanSource’s history,” said Paige Sopcic, CEO, CanSource. “We’ve admired and respected TricorBraun for years and are excited to join a team who shares the same dedication to quality and customer service, while providing multiple opportunities for our expansion and growth.”

All CanSource team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work at the company’s existing locations. CanSource now operates as CanSource, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 40 packaging companies globally.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 3, 2023
I Stock 1211064600
New Offer for U.S. Steel Sets Up Bidding Contest
August 15, 2023
A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
U.S. Steel Rejects $7.3B Offer from Rival Cleveland-Cliffs; Considers Alternatives
August 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 11 At 1 53 20 Pm
Border States Acquires Sequel Electrical Supply
August 11, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1211064600
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Offer for U.S. Steel Sets Up Bidding Contest
Screen Shot 2023 08 11 At 1 53 20 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States Acquires Sequel Electrical Supply
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 31 03 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Marshall W. Nelson
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 10, 2023
A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.S. Steel Rejects $7.3B Offer from Rival Cleveland-Cliffs; Considers Alternatives
The proposal would have created one of the 10 biggest steelmakers in the world.
August 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 11 At 1 53 20 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States Acquires Sequel Electrical Supply
Sequel has grown to 18 branches across four states.
August 11, 2023
Robot
Mergers & Acquisitions
AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions, Bison Gear and Engineering Corp. Combine to Create Business
The new Bison will offer accelerated time to production and global manufacturing flexibility.
August 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 31 03 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Marshall W. Nelson
Nelson has delivered innovative combustion application solutions for six decades.
August 10, 2023
Stone Truss With Logos 1200x628 1 1080x629
Mergers & Acquisitions
West Coast Lumber Acquires Stone Truss
The move will add structural component manufacturing to West Coast's operations.
August 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 2 20 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Adds Private Equity Partner
The Massachusetts distributor announced a "recapitalization" with Benford Capital.
August 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 07 At 3 37 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Veritiv to Be Acquired in $2.3B Deal
Investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice plans to take the packaging distributor private.
August 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 1 57 04 Pm 62a24291bd8a5 63c80db70c929
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires Rancho Janitorial
The purchase will bolster the company's scale and resources in California.
August 3, 2023
I Stock 1433620233
Mergers & Acquisitions
Conner Industries Acquires Guardian Packaging Industries
The deal also includes Guardian's Southwest Air Products division.
August 3, 2023
Download 647f87b61311d
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Acquires Bruce Supply, Kennedy, S. G. Torrice
The company said the additions generate $450 million in annual revenues.
August 2, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 647f715cebb9b
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Southern California Distributor
RENO Hardware and Supply operates three branches near Los Angeles.
August 2, 2023
Hd Supply Dflgs 5efbafa43c714
Mergers & Acquisitions
HD Supply Acquires Houston Flooring Supplier
Redi Carpet operates 34 branches across the U.S.
August 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4 648b4c30f3087
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires All American Vinyl Siding Supply
The deal will bolster Beacon's operations in Mississippi.
August 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 2 29 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fastener Supply Company Acquires General Machinery
The Kansas-based subsidiary will operate as a branch of FSC.
August 1, 2023