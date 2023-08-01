Standex Acquires Magnetic Components Maker for $30M

SALEM, N.H. — Standex International Corp. announced Monday that it has acquired privately held, South Dakota-based Minntronix for approximately $30 million in cash.

The transaction is being financed from Standex's existing cash balance. In its first year of ownership, the company expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings and to achieve a double-digit return on invested capital.

"We are very pleased to have acquired Minntronix, a great strategic fit, expanding our presence in fast growth end markets in 5G, smart grid, and industrial automation," said Standex President and CEO David Dunbar. "In addition, its customer base and product line are highly complementary to our existing business with the potential to further expand key account relationships and capitalize on cross selling opportunities. Minntronix also brings a strong engineering and customer support team, expanding our problem solving ability, and extends our geographic footprint."

Minntronix designs and manufactures customized as well as standard magnetics components and products including transformers, inductors, current sensors, coils, chokes and filters. The products are used in applications across the cable fiber, smart meter, industrial control and lighting, electric vehicle and home security markets.

"We are excited to join a global leader that provides a strong foundation for our continued growth. Standex's ownership offers us the opportunity to leverage a much broader geographical presence, additional engineering expertise, complementary product offerings, and enhanced customer relationships," said Minntronix President and CEO Lew Tollefson.

"With today's announcement, we have strengthened our competitive advantage by adding scale to our expertise and capabilities in markets that are growing and benefiting from secular tailwinds," Dunbar said. "The addition of Minntronix also furthers Standex's portfolio strategy of building our higher-margin growth business segments into more significant platforms. We look forward to welcoming the entire Minntronix team to our company."