Standex Acquires Magnetic Components Maker for $30M

Minntronix will expand the company's telecommunications and automation business.

Standex International Corp.
Aug 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 9 05 49 Am
Standex/PRNewswire

SALEM, N.H. — Standex International Corp. announced Monday that it has acquired privately held, South Dakota-based Minntronix for approximately $30 million in cash.

The transaction is being financed from Standex's existing cash balance. In its first year of ownership, the company expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings and to achieve a double-digit return on invested capital.

"We are very pleased to have acquired Minntronix, a great strategic fit, expanding our presence in fast growth end markets in 5G, smart grid, and industrial automation," said Standex President and CEO David Dunbar. "In addition, its customer base and product line are highly complementary to our existing business with the potential to further expand key account relationships and capitalize on cross selling opportunities. Minntronix also brings a strong engineering and customer support team, expanding our problem solving ability, and extends our geographic footprint."

Minntronix designs and manufactures customized as well as standard magnetics components and products including transformers, inductors, current sensors, coils, chokes and filters. The products are used in applications across the cable fiber, smart meter, industrial control and lighting, electric vehicle and home security markets.

"We are excited to join a global leader that provides a strong foundation for our continued growth. Standex's ownership offers us the opportunity to leverage a much broader geographical presence, additional engineering expertise, complementary product offerings, and enhanced customer relationships," said Minntronix President and CEO Lew Tollefson.

"With today's announcement, we have strengthened our competitive advantage by adding scale to our expertise and capabilities in markets that are growing and benefiting from secular tailwinds," Dunbar said. "The addition of Minntronix also furthers Standex's portfolio strategy of building our higher-margin growth business segments into more significant platforms. We look forward to welcoming the entire Minntronix team to our company."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
Sponsored
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 9 05 49 Am
Standex Acquires Magnetic Components Maker for $30M
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 42 59 Pm
Evantic Acquires Plastic Distributors and Fabricators
July 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 26 21 Pm
Bracalente Acquires Millennium Manufacturing
July 27, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 2 29 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fastener Supply Company Acquires General Machinery
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 42 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Evantic Acquires Plastic Distributors and Fabricators
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 26 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bracalente Acquires Millennium Manufacturing
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
Sponsored
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
Sponsored
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
In a market where big B2B e-commerce players dominate, it’s understandable why smaller distributors may feel like the odds are stacked against them. Watch Now
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 42 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Evantic Acquires Plastic Distributors and Fabricators
PDF is a fabricator of high-precision, difficult-to-machine plastic components.
July 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 26 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bracalente Acquires Millennium Manufacturing
The deal will bolster the company's CNC milling, turning and multi-spindle capabilities.
July 27, 2023
Oswego Building Supplies
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Oswego Building Supplies
Oswego provides residential and commercial gypsum, metal studs and accessories.
July 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 21 At 12 46 28 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chase Corp. to Be Acquired in $1.3B Deal
The company makes protective materials for high-reliability applications.
July 21, 2023
I Stock 1016734124
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lockmasters Acquires Allied Locksmith Supply
Allied is a distributor of some 9,000 automotive and commercial locksmith products.
July 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 19 At 2 33 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Abrasive Technology Acquires Precision Swiss
Officials said the deal would expand Abrasive Technology's capabilities and enable its future growth.
July 19, 2023
Abb Genova Italy
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB Sells Power Conversion Division in $500M Deal
AcBel acquired the North Texas-based business.
July 19, 2023
President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office, July 18, 2023.
Economy
White House Takes on Food Prices, Corporate Mergers
New guidelines would crack down on price-gouging in the food sector.
July 19, 2023
Shepherd Electric Supply branch, Washington, D.C.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Acquires Shepherd Electric Supply
The Baltimore company operates five branches in the area.
July 19, 2023
Billows Electric Supply branch, Philadelphia.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Closes Billows Electric Acquisition
The deal adds Billows' 19 branch locations to the company's footprint.
July 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 17 At 2 39 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Sells EDSCO Fasteners
The firm will retain ownership of the Attala Steel Industries business.
July 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 14 At 1 44 57 Pm
Operations
Mid-Coast Electric Supply Rebrands as the Reynolds Company
Mid-Coast was acquired by the McNaughton-McKay subsidiary in 2021.
July 14, 2023
Frontier Banner4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Electric Supply Acquires Frontier Lighting
Officials said the deal would provide Frontier customers with more products and service options.
July 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 13 At 4 29 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
nVent Acquires TEXA Industries
TEXA will join nVent's enclosures segment.
July 13, 2023