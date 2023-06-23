SRS Distribution Acquires Washoe Building Supply

The McGrath family will continue to lead the Nevada roofing supplier.

SRS Distribution Inc.
Jun 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 23 At 2 44 01 Pm

McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. announced Friday that it has acquired Washoe Building Supply Inc., a distributor of residential and commercial roofing products.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Sparks, Nevada, Washoe was founded in 1981 and is currently owned and operated by Scott McGrath, Zach McGrath and Christina McGrath. Scott, Zach and Christina will continue to lead the company’s dedicated team under the Washoe banner, ensuring continuity and consistency for customers, suppliers and employees.

“We are honored to welcome the McGraths and the rest of the Washoe team to the SRS family," said SRS President and CEO Dan Tinker. "The company has earned an outstanding reputation in the market and will be an excellent complement to our existing Roof Line branch in Reno. Washoe’s dedicated employees have been at the center of the company’s success, and we look forward to growing with them for years to come.”

Scott, Zach and Christina McGrath, owners of the company, collectively commented:

“After several decades of developing Washoe into one of Reno’s leading roofing distributors, we decided it was time to find a partner that could take our business to the next level. SRS has an exceptional track record of taking care of its people and being a loyal steward of its families’ legacies, which made the decision to join SRS incredibly easy. We firmly believe SRS is the best home for both our company and our people, and we are excited to see what we can achieve with their support.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
June 8, 2023
I Stock 1075606044
City Maintenance Supply Acquires West Florida Supply
June 23, 2023
Central Distribution In Londonderry Nh Front Door 64120af1e4b9d
F.W. Webb Acquires Pennsylvania Plumbing Suppliers
June 21, 2023
From left, Andy Waring, Sonepar central region president, Mike Dumas, president of Crawford Electric, and Tyler Mitchell, president of Irby Electric.
Crawford Electric, Irby Electric to Combine
June 20, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1075606044
Mergers & Acquisitions
City Maintenance Supply Acquires West Florida Supply
Central Distribution In Londonderry Nh Front Door 64120af1e4b9d
Mergers & Acquisitions
F.W. Webb Acquires Pennsylvania Plumbing Suppliers
From left, Andy Waring, Sonepar central region president, Mike Dumas, president of Crawford Electric, and Tyler Mitchell, president of Irby Electric.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crawford Electric, Irby Electric to Combine
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Central Distribution In Londonderry Nh Front Door 64120af1e4b9d
Mergers & Acquisitions
F.W. Webb Acquires Pennsylvania Plumbing Suppliers
The distributor also announced a new branch in New Jersey.
June 21, 2023
From left, Andy Waring, Sonepar central region president, Mike Dumas, president of Crawford Electric, and Tyler Mitchell, president of Irby Electric.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crawford Electric, Irby Electric to Combine
The Sonepar subsidiaries will operate under the Crawford brand beginning next year.
June 20, 2023
I Stock 1400462848
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ohio Fastener Distributor Puts the Pedal to the Metal
AFC Industries, already very active on the acquisition front, has only accelerated its efforts.
June 19, 2023
I Stock 1159234039
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Adds Global Calibration Gases
The Florida company is a premier supplier to independent distributors and major gas producers.
June 16, 2023
Rpm Truck Repair
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires RPM Truck Repair
RPM provides truck and repair services from two Illinois locations.
June 16, 2023
I Stock 1407083159
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires A.M. Castle & Co.
Castle Metals processes and distributes specialty metals to the industrial and aerospace markets.
June 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Silver State Building Materials
Silver State has served the Reno and South Lake Tahoe market for more than 30 years.
June 15, 2023
Ray Wright, vice president of Pye-Barker’s sprinkler division, and Donna Bamford of Bamford Inc.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Bamford
The deal will expand Pye-Barker into Nebraska.
June 15, 2023
2 1
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&F Fastener Supply Acquires Northern States Supply
B&F officials said the merger would create a Midwest "regional powerhouse."
June 14, 2023
Albuquerque 7695
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires GORM Inc.
The acquisition bolsters the company's presence in California.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 14 At 1 33 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Killingly
The deal expands L&W's footprint into Rhode Island.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 13 At 1 41 44 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Roots in $300M Deal
The company is a leading provider of low-pressure compression and vacuum technologies.
June 13, 2023
Why Spatco Locations
Mergers & Acquisitions
SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires MSCS
The Texas company provides "the ideal launchpad for SPATCO’s expansion into the state."
June 13, 2023
Company Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Completes Hisco Acquisition
DSG paid $269 million at closing and could owe an additional earn-out payment.
June 9, 2023