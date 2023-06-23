SRS Distribution Acquires Washoe Building Supply

McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. announced Friday that it has acquired Washoe Building Supply Inc., a distributor of residential and commercial roofing products.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Sparks, Nevada, Washoe was founded in 1981 and is currently owned and operated by Scott McGrath, Zach McGrath and Christina McGrath. Scott, Zach and Christina will continue to lead the company’s dedicated team under the Washoe banner, ensuring continuity and consistency for customers, suppliers and employees.

“We are honored to welcome the McGraths and the rest of the Washoe team to the SRS family," said SRS President and CEO Dan Tinker. "The company has earned an outstanding reputation in the market and will be an excellent complement to our existing Roof Line branch in Reno. Washoe’s dedicated employees have been at the center of the company’s success, and we look forward to growing with them for years to come.”

Scott, Zach and Christina McGrath, owners of the company, collectively commented: