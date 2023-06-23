SRS Distribution Acquires Washoe Building Supply

McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. announced Friday that it has acquired Washoe Building Supply Inc., a distributor of residential and commercial roofing products.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Sparks, Nevada, Washoe was founded in 1981 and is currently owned and operated by Scott McGrath, Zach McGrath and Christina McGrath. Scott, Zach and Christina will continue to lead the company’s dedicated team under the Washoe banner, ensuring continuity and consistency for customers, suppliers and employees.
“We are honored to welcome the McGraths and the rest of the Washoe team to the SRS family," said SRS President and CEO Dan Tinker. "The company has earned an outstanding reputation in the market and will be an excellent complement to our existing Roof Line branch in Reno. Washoe’s dedicated employees have been at the center of the company’s success, and we look forward to growing with them for years to come.”
Scott, Zach and Christina McGrath, owners of the company, collectively commented:
“After several decades of developing Washoe into one of Reno’s leading roofing distributors, we decided it was time to find a partner that could take our business to the next level. SRS has an exceptional track record of taking care of its people and being a loyal steward of its families’ legacies, which made the decision to join SRS incredibly easy. We firmly believe SRS is the best home for both our company and our people, and we are excited to see what we can achieve with their support.”