City Maintenance Supply Acquires West Florida Supply

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — City Maintenance Supply announced that it has completed the acquisition of West Florida Supply of Fort Myers.

West Florida Supply has served the west coast for over 35 years from the Fort Myers facility. They represent the highest quality manufacturers in the janitorial and sanitation businesses. West Florida Supply of Fort Myers is a leading distributor to retailers, education systems, food processors and municipalities for all their supply needs.

“We are excited to bring David Chandler and his entire staff to join the City Maintenance Supply family," said Chuck Need, CEO of City Maintenance Supply. "David and his team have built an incredible company, and we look forward to expanding our footprint in this market. They have a tremendous, loyal customer base because of their extraordinary customer service, and we are excited to be expanding their product offering.

"This is our third acquisition in this market in the last 12 months; South Florida continues to be one of the fastest-growing areas in the country and we believe we have positioned ourselves now as one of the leading distributors in South Florida."