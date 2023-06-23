City Maintenance Supply Acquires West Florida Supply

The deal marks City's third acquisition in South Florida in the past 12 months.

City Maintenance Supply
Jun 23, 2023
I Stock 1075606044
Fort Myers, Fla.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — City Maintenance Supply announced that it has completed the acquisition of West Florida Supply of Fort Myers.

West Florida Supply has served the west coast for over 35 years from the Fort Myers facility. They represent the highest quality manufacturers in the janitorial and sanitation businesses. West Florida Supply of Fort Myers is a leading distributor to retailers, education systems, food processors and municipalities for all their supply needs. 

“We are excited to bring David Chandler and his entire staff to join the City Maintenance Supply family," said Chuck Need, CEO of City Maintenance Supply. "David and his team have built an incredible company, and we look forward to expanding our footprint in this market. They have a tremendous, loyal customer base because of their extraordinary customer service, and we are excited to be expanding their product offering.

"This is our third acquisition in this market in the last 12 months; South Florida continues to be one of the fastest-growing areas in the country and we believe we have positioned ourselves now as one of the leading distributors in South Florida."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
June 8, 2023
Central Distribution In Londonderry Nh Front Door 64120af1e4b9d
F.W. Webb Acquires Pennsylvania Plumbing Suppliers
June 21, 2023
From left, Andy Waring, Sonepar central region president, Mike Dumas, president of Crawford Electric, and Tyler Mitchell, president of Irby Electric.
Crawford Electric, Irby Electric to Combine
June 20, 2023
I Stock 1400462848
Ohio Fastener Distributor Puts the Pedal to the Metal
June 19, 2023
Related Stories
Central Distribution In Londonderry Nh Front Door 64120af1e4b9d
Mergers & Acquisitions
F.W. Webb Acquires Pennsylvania Plumbing Suppliers
From left, Andy Waring, Sonepar central region president, Mike Dumas, president of Crawford Electric, and Tyler Mitchell, president of Irby Electric.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crawford Electric, Irby Electric to Combine
I Stock 1400462848
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ohio Fastener Distributor Puts the Pedal to the Metal
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
June 8, 2023
From left, Andy Waring, Sonepar central region president, Mike Dumas, president of Crawford Electric, and Tyler Mitchell, president of Irby Electric.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crawford Electric, Irby Electric to Combine
The Sonepar subsidiaries will operate under the Crawford brand beginning next year.
June 20, 2023
I Stock 1400462848
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ohio Fastener Distributor Puts the Pedal to the Metal
AFC Industries, already very active on the acquisition front, has only accelerated its efforts.
June 19, 2023
I Stock 1159234039
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Adds Global Calibration Gases
The Florida company is a premier supplier to independent distributors and major gas producers.
June 16, 2023
Rpm Truck Repair
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires RPM Truck Repair
RPM provides truck and repair services from two Illinois locations.
June 16, 2023
I Stock 1407083159
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires A.M. Castle & Co.
Castle Metals processes and distributes specialty metals to the industrial and aerospace markets.
June 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Silver State Building Materials
Silver State has served the Reno and South Lake Tahoe market for more than 30 years.
June 15, 2023
Ray Wright, vice president of Pye-Barker’s sprinkler division, and Donna Bamford of Bamford Inc.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Bamford
The deal will expand Pye-Barker into Nebraska.
June 15, 2023
2 1
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&F Fastener Supply Acquires Northern States Supply
B&F officials said the merger would create a Midwest "regional powerhouse."
June 14, 2023
Albuquerque 7695
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires GORM Inc.
The acquisition bolsters the company's presence in California.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 14 At 1 33 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Killingly
The deal expands L&W's footprint into Rhode Island.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 13 At 1 41 44 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Roots in $300M Deal
The company is a leading provider of low-pressure compression and vacuum technologies.
June 13, 2023
Why Spatco Locations
Mergers & Acquisitions
SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires MSCS
The Texas company provides "the ideal launchpad for SPATCO’s expansion into the state."
June 13, 2023
Company Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Completes Hisco Acquisition
DSG paid $269 million at closing and could owe an additional earn-out payment.
June 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac 645905deca7a3
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires White Distribution and Supply
The acquisition is AFC's sixth announced this year.
June 8, 2023