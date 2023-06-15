MiddleGround Capital Acquires A.M. Castle & Co.

Castle Metals processes and distributes specialty metals to the industrial and aerospace markets.

MiddleGround Capital
Jun 15, 2023
I Stock 1407083159
iStock

LEXINGTON, Ky. — MiddleGround Capital, an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in middle-market manufacturing B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, on Thursday announced it has acquired A.M. Castle & Co., a leading provider of metals, services and supply chain solutions to industrial and aerospace customers.

Located in Oak Brook, Illinois, Castle Metals processes and distributes specialty metals, as well as provides supply chain services, to industrial and aerospace end markets. The company offers a range of metals services globally, including cutting and slitting, and provides a diversified metals mix across metal type — alloy steel, aluminum, carbon steel and stainless steel — and formats: bar, plate, sheet, tube and extruded shapes.

Castle Metals has a global geographic footprint with a significant North American distribution network, as evidenced by its more than 20 total service center locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

“Castle Metals has long been recognized as a leading processor and distributor of specialty metals, serving both aerospace and industrial customers globally,” said Dan Stoettner, CEO at Castle Metals. “With the additional insight and guidance provided through MiddleGround’s team of operational experts, we are excited to enter the next phase of growth as we continue to establish ourselves as a metals industry leader. MiddleGround’s vision fully aligns with our goals, and together I am confident we will enhance our ability to provide the broadest range of high-quality metals as well as solve distribution, pricing, processing and supply challenges both globally and locally.”

John Stewart, Founding and Managing Partner of MiddleGround Capital and Chairman of the Board of both Banner and Castle Metals said, “MiddleGround has been following Castle Metals for several years and we jumped at the opportunity to acquire the company," said John Stewart, founding and managing partner of MiddleGround Capital and chairman of the board of both Banner and Castle Metals. "MiddleGround has been invested in the specialty metal space since 2019, starting with our acquisition of Banner Industries and Banner Medical Innovations. MiddleGround is looking to transition the Banner Platform into a Special Purpose Vehicle in which Banner and Castle would combine under one capital structure allowing the company to execute on several opportunities to optimize the operations of both businesses.

"Banner has been a strong performing investment for Fund I and under our ownership, the company has grown from ~$100 million of revenue and ~$9 million of EBITDA to a business with over ~$300 million of revenue and over ~$65 million of EBITDA. This investment is led by a strong management team and the company has seen strong organic growth and the completion of three acquisitions. Castle Metals has an established global presence and strategic relationships with blue-chip customers within both industrial and aerospace end markets, with limited customer concentration. With this acquisition, our specialty metal platform will be even better positioned to fill the underlying demand across key end markets. We look forward to further capitalizing on Castle’s existing strong customer base, footprint, capabilities, and product offering.”

“Leveraging their long-standing metals expertise and customized approach to processing, Castle Metals is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of a variety of industries,” said Ryan McComb, director of the investment team at MiddleGround Capital. “Castle Metals represents one of few scaled metals service centers and will allow us to increase exposure to aerospace and industrial end markets. Our track record of operating businesses in the metals service center space makes this a natural extension in light of our expertise and we look forward to expanding the Company’s capabilities and geographical footprint.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4
Beacon Acquires Silver State Building Materials
June 15, 2023
Ray Wright, vice president of Pye-Barker’s sprinkler division, and Donna Bamford of Bamford Inc.
Pye-Barker Acquires Bamford
June 15, 2023
2 1
B&F Fastener Supply Acquires Northern States Supply
June 14, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Silver State Building Materials
Ray Wright, vice president of Pye-Barker’s sprinkler division, and Donna Bamford of Bamford Inc.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Bamford
2 1
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&F Fastener Supply Acquires Northern States Supply
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Ray Wright, vice president of Pye-Barker’s sprinkler division, and Donna Bamford of Bamford Inc.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Bamford
The deal will expand Pye-Barker into Nebraska.
June 15, 2023
2 1
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&F Fastener Supply Acquires Northern States Supply
B&F officials said the merger would create a Midwest "regional powerhouse."
June 14, 2023
Albuquerque 7695
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires GORM Inc.
The acquisition bolsters the company's presence in California.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 14 At 1 33 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Killingly
The deal expands L&W's footprint into Rhode Island.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 13 At 1 41 44 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Roots in $300M Deal
The company is a leading provider of low-pressure compression and vacuum technologies.
June 13, 2023
Why Spatco Locations
Mergers & Acquisitions
SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires MSCS
The Texas company provides "the ideal launchpad for SPATCO’s expansion into the state."
June 13, 2023
Company Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Completes Hisco Acquisition
DSG paid $269 million at closing and could owe an additional earn-out payment.
June 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac 645905deca7a3
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires White Distribution and Supply
The acquisition is AFC's sixth announced this year.
June 8, 2023
Senlac Monument Sign 07
Mergers & Acquisitions
Womack Machine Supply Adds Morrell Group
Morrell is a leading distributor of automation and industrial fluid power solutions.
June 8, 2023
Zuidas district, Amsterdam, Feb. 2023.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel to Acquire HVAC Distributor Wasco
Rexel officials said the deal would help put it at the forefront of the energy transition.
June 6, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Tri-Boro Acquisition
The company said the deal would provide "an even broader product and service offering" in the Northeast.
June 6, 2023
I Stock 1058889816
Logistics
Investment Firm to Acquire CIRCOR in $1.6B Deal
The company is a leading provider of flow control products to the industrial and aerospace markets.
June 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm 63dd71377db2a
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Power & Pumps, Industrial Control Services
Company officials said the deals would bolster its presence in the fluid processing market.
June 5, 2023
Cooper Billows Mid
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Billows Electric
Billows operates 19 branches across the Philadelphia, South Jersey and Wilmington metro areas.
June 1, 2023