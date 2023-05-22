Global Industrial Acquires Indoff Inc.

The $70 million deal will add a new sales channel and diversify the company's customer base.

Global Industrial Co.
May 22, 2023
Esg Img 3
iStock

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Global Industrial Company, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, announced Monday that it has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Indoff for approximately $69.2 million in cash.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Indoff is a value-added business solutions provider and distributor serving businesses across the U.S. and parts of Canada. Indoff generated revenue of approximately $180 million in 2022.

The acquisition was funded from the company's existing credit facility and cash on hand. 

"Indoff is a strong and growing company and provides a great strategic fit with Global Industrial's business and multi-channel sales model. Indoff's network of more than 350 sales partners extends our one-to-one sales reach to new customers and markets," said Global Industrial CEO Barry Litwin. "In addition, strong core product alignment in material handling, indoor and outdoor furniture, storage and shelving, appliances, and other core categories, along with new service capabilities and project related expertise, further strengthens our overall value proposition.

"We see a number of opportunities to enhance the value we collectively provide, including opening a new channel to deliver Global's Exclusive Brand offering and national brand assortment, and the broader utilization of B2B e-commerce platforms. We are excited to welcome Indoff's employees and customers to the Global Industrial family and look forward to supporting their continued success."

"This is an exciting time for our employees and our customers," said Indoff CEO Jim Malkus. "As part of Global Industrial, we will be in a stronger position to drive the value we provide our customers and support the continued expansion of the business."

Indoff will continue to operate under its current brand and leadership team as a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Industrial Company.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 39 29 Pm
HEICO to Acquire Wencor for More than $2B
May 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 27 14 Pm
MacArthur Co. Acquires American Metals Supply
May 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 18 At 2 44 31 Pm
Imperial Dade Acquires Columbus Paper
May 18, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 39 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
HEICO to Acquire Wencor for More than $2B
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 27 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MacArthur Co. Acquires American Metals Supply
Screen Shot 2023 05 18 At 2 44 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Columbus Paper
12 R On Sock Port Orange Subdivision
Mergers & Acquisitions
Florida Pumping Solutions Acquires American Sock & Dewatering
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 39 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
HEICO to Acquire Wencor for More than $2B
Wencor will become part of HEICO's Flight Support Group.
May 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 27 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MacArthur Co. Acquires American Metals Supply
American Metals distributes across 12 states from nine branches.
May 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 18 At 2 44 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Columbus Paper
COPACO is a leading distributor of industrial, foodservice and janitorial supplies in Georgia and Alabama.
May 18, 2023
I Stock 1182219832
Mergers & Acquisitions
GracoRoberts Acquires Pacific Coast Composites
PCC is a distributor for 3M, Hexcel, Aerovac and Isovolta.
May 18, 2023
12 R On Sock Port Orange Subdivision
Mergers & Acquisitions
Florida Pumping Solutions Acquires American Sock & Dewatering
The addition allows FPS to provide a full range of dewatering services from start to finish.
May 17, 2023
Img 3207 2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Protective Industrial Products to Acquire ISM
The company is the exclusive global licensee for Puma Safety Shoes.
May 16, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm Sells Stake in Hillman
CCMP Capital has exited its position in Hillman’s stock.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 3 07 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sak Abrasives Acquires Jowitt & Rodgers
The Philadelphia company is a leading manufacturer of resin bonded grinding wheels, discs and segments.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 9 13 36 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
CBT Company Acquires Crush Bearings and Drives
Crush specializes in bearings, belts, electrical and mechanical power transmission, and motion control products.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 50 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rulmeca Acquires Douglas Manufacturing
The deal will expand Rulmeca's North American operations.
May 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 38 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
1WorldSync Acquires Atrify
The companies say they power over 60% of global registered product data.
May 10, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Tri-Boro Construction Supplies
Tri-Boro is the leading concrete accessories distributor in central Pennsylvania.
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 2 16 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Green Streets USA
Green Streets provides foodservice, industrial and packaging supplies across metro Boston and New England.
May 9, 2023
I Stock 1217372670
Mergers & Acquisitions
Justice Department, Hardware Giant Reach Agreement on $4.3B Acquisition
The settlement will require ASSA ABLOY to divest additional smart lock assets.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 9 30 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Riordan, Florida Valve
Both companies will bolster DXP's water division.
May 8, 2023