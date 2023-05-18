Imperial Dade Acquires Columbus Paper

COPACO is a leading distributor of industrial, foodservice and janitorial supplies in Georgia and Alabama.

Imperial Dade
May 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 18 At 2 44 31 Pm
Columbus Paper Company Inc.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and COLUMBUS, Ga. — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of Columbus Paper Company Inc.

The transaction represents the 64th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

COPACO was founded in 1933 and is currently managed by Michael and Steven Greenblatt, the third generation of ownership. The Greenblatt family has grown the business into a leading distributor of industrial, foodservice and janitorial supplies throughout Georgia and Alabama. The COPACO team provides critical products to their customers, ensuring they receive top quality products and service.

By leveraging Imperial Dade's market leading platform, COPACO customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"COPACO has a long history of outstanding customer service and core values that align with Imperial Dade. I would like to enthusiastically welcome them to the Imperial Dade family," said Robert Tillis.

"Partnering with COPACO is yet another step in our mission to be the leading national specialty distributor of foodservice and janitorial products," said Jason Tillis. "We are thrilled to have Michael and Steven's team on board and the COPACO customers can expect the same excellent service coupled with a broader product offering."

"We are excited about the future of COPACO under the leadership of Imperial Dade. Our values and cultures align, and I could not have imagined a better next chapter for the COPACO customers and our employees," said Michael Greenblatt, president and CEO of COPACO.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 15, 2023
12 R On Sock Port Orange Subdivision
Florida Pumping Solutions Acquires American Sock & Dewatering
May 17, 2023
Img 3207 2
Protective Industrial Products to Acquire ISM
May 16, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Private Equity Firm Sells Stake in Hillman
May 12, 2023
Related Stories
12 R On Sock Port Orange Subdivision
Mergers & Acquisitions
Florida Pumping Solutions Acquires American Sock & Dewatering
Img 3207 2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Protective Industrial Products to Acquire ISM
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm Sells Stake in Hillman
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 3 07 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sak Abrasives Acquires Jowitt & Rodgers
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 15, 2023
Img 3207 2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Protective Industrial Products to Acquire ISM
The company is the exclusive global licensee for Puma Safety Shoes.
May 16, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm Sells Stake in Hillman
CCMP Capital has exited its position in Hillman’s stock.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 3 07 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sak Abrasives Acquires Jowitt & Rodgers
The Philadelphia company is a leading manufacturer of resin bonded grinding wheels, discs and segments.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 9 13 36 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
CBT Company Acquires Crush Bearings and Drives
Crush specializes in bearings, belts, electrical and mechanical power transmission, and motion control products.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 50 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rulmeca Acquires Douglas Manufacturing
The deal will expand Rulmeca's North American operations.
May 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 38 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
1WorldSync Acquires Atrify
The companies say they power over 60% of global registered product data.
May 10, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Tri-Boro Construction Supplies
Tri-Boro is the leading concrete accessories distributor in central Pennsylvania.
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 2 16 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Green Streets USA
Green Streets provides foodservice, industrial and packaging supplies across metro Boston and New England.
May 9, 2023
I Stock 1217372670
Mergers & Acquisitions
Justice Department, Hardware Giant Reach Agreement on $4.3B Acquisition
The settlement will require ASSA ABLOY to divest additional smart lock assets.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 9 30 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Riordan, Florida Valve
Both companies will bolster DXP's water division.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Fastbolt
The New Jersey company has evolved into a global supply chain management provider.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires EAP International
The U.K.-based company is a leading distributor of rubber sealing products.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds Hotsy Industrial Systems
Hotsy will operate within Singer's fluid power division.
May 3, 2023
Motion Corporate
Mergers & Acquisitions
Forward Motion
How Motion continues to make progress after a major acquisition.
May 3, 2023