Imperial Dade Acquires Columbus Paper

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and COLUMBUS, Ga. — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of Columbus Paper Company Inc.

The transaction represents the 64th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

COPACO was founded in 1933 and is currently managed by Michael and Steven Greenblatt, the third generation of ownership. The Greenblatt family has grown the business into a leading distributor of industrial, foodservice and janitorial supplies throughout Georgia and Alabama. The COPACO team provides critical products to their customers, ensuring they receive top quality products and service.

By leveraging Imperial Dade's market leading platform, COPACO customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"COPACO has a long history of outstanding customer service and core values that align with Imperial Dade. I would like to enthusiastically welcome them to the Imperial Dade family," said Robert Tillis.

"Partnering with COPACO is yet another step in our mission to be the leading national specialty distributor of foodservice and janitorial products," said Jason Tillis. "We are thrilled to have Michael and Steven's team on board and the COPACO customers can expect the same excellent service coupled with a broader product offering."

"We are excited about the future of COPACO under the leadership of Imperial Dade. Our values and cultures align, and I could not have imagined a better next chapter for the COPACO customers and our employees," said Michael Greenblatt, president and CEO of COPACO.