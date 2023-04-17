Aramsco Inc. Acquires EZ Concrete Supply

The Ohio company provides concrete supplies and equipment to specialty contractors.

Aramsco Inc.
Apr 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 9 19 20 Am
Aramsco Inc.

PAULSBORO, N.J. — Aramsco Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of EZ Concrete Supply, located in Lima, Ohio.

EZ Concrete Supply is a leading distributor of decorative concrete supplies and equipment to specialty contractors across the United States.

“We are delighted to welcome the EZ Concrete Supply team to the Aramsco family. It was important for us to pick a partner with a strong history in the decorative concrete industry and who shares Aramsco’s values of supporting its customers’ success,” said Andrew Liebert, EVP of sales and operations at Aramsco.

“We are thrilled to join the Aramsco family of companies and for the opportunity this transaction creates for our employees and customers. This transaction allows us to expand our geographic reach and provide our customers with access to a much broader product offering, while continuing to receive the high level of service our customers have come to expect from EZ Concrete Supply,” said Corey Henson, president of EZ Concrete Supply.

“The EZ Concrete Supply team has an exceptional reputation for hands-on training in the decorative concrete industry. We look forward to adding their services to our own and continuing to find ways to help our customers win,” added Chris Kim, VP of business development at Aramsco.

