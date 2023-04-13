Ideal Tridon Group Acquires Advanced Couplings Limited

KUDOWA, Poland — Ideal Tridon Group, a leading global manufacturer of clamping, coupling and support products, announced the acquisition of Advanced Couplings Limited.

Founded in 1986 in Roscommon, Ireland. ACL manufactures and supplies stainless steel clamp-type tube connections to the food, pharmaceutical and associated process industries.

“We are very excited for our partnership with Ideal Tridon,” said Shaun Henry, sales director of ACL. “Ideal Tridon's commitment to service and their dedication to quality makes for a great fit with ACL’s mission. We know that our customers will benefit from the combination of our companies, allowing us to leverage Ideal’s existing global footprint, product line, and engineering capabilities. We are proud of the reputation that ACL has earned over the past 35 years and will be able to continue to strengthen our capabilities to better serve our customers.”

Ideal Tridon serves a diverse set of end global markets by offering a broad portfolio of highly engineered clamp, coupling and strut support systems. This is the most recent acquisition for Ideal Tridon, uniquely positioning the combined companies to serve European customers with an unmatched industrial product portfolio.

“We are thrilled to have ACL join our Ideal Tridon family,” said Rick Stepien, CEO of Ideal Tridon. “Bringing our companies together will allow us to expand into new geographies and extend our portfolio offerings into new and existing markets.”