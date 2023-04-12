Monarch, Hospeco Announce Merger

Company officials said the move would create a "multi-market juggernaut."

Hospeco Brands Group
Apr 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 12 At 1 12 49 Pm
BusinessWire

CLEVELAND — Two powerful market leaders are joining together to form one powerhouse partnership.

Hospeco Brands Group, a U.S.-based, full-line manufacturer of personal care, cleaning and protection products to serve the janitorial, industrial supply, automotive, foodservice, healthcare and hospitality markets, is announcing a merger with Monarch Brands, wholesalers and manufacturers of microfiber, commercial laundry linen, institutional textiles, and wiping products.

The move dramatically expands Hospeco Brands Group’s offering of wiping solutions and microfiber and adds complementary new lines to an already robust product mix.

With roots established in 1947, Monarch Brands is headquartered in Philadelphia and delivers high-quality and value-priced textiles from manufacturers located in 10 nations around the world in Asia, Europe and Central America. Monarch Brands’ products serve diverse markets, including environmental services, hospitality, institutional, foodservice, industrial and jan/san with deep penetration in the whole of North America. Unlike other Hospeco Brands Group brands, Monarch Brands has a solid retail presence with trademarked lines, from opening price points to luxury textiles, in the Americas and around the world.

The move adds complementary product lines to Hospeco Brands Group with some strategic overlap that further deepens the microfiber and wiping product offering. It also creates opportunities for mutual growth as both entities gain new products to offer existing customers.

“Joining forces with Monarch Brands exponentially strengthens the position of Hospeco Brands Group in the microfiber and wiper segments — gaining us a near leadership-share,” said Bill Hemann, executive vice president of Hospeco. “Similarly, Monarch gains the ability to sell Hospeco Brands Group’s complementary products. We are perfect partner brands with aligned goals — providing meaningful product solutions and services through the commercial distribution community that help ensure clean, safe, and productive environments and provide care and comfort to millions around the globe. Our now-shared customer base will immediately recognize the value of our combined resources.”

“This merger is the natural evolution for the growth of Monarch Brands and Hospeco Brands Group," said Monarch President Hal Kanefsky. "Together, we bring complementing products and talents into a single focus point to benefit all stakeholders. The collective product bundle positions us as an industry leader throughout North America. We are proud to be the newest member of the Hospeco Brands Group and we look forward to growing together in the future.”

All key management and sales staff will remain with Monarch Brands. Existing shared distribution in certain key markets is expected to accelerate market penetration. There are no changes to existing customer relationships at this time.

