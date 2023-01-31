Field Fastener, Mid-State Bolt & Nut Merge

The companies said the strategic partnership would enhance their combined position in North America.

Field
Jan 31, 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Field announced Friday that it has merged with Mid-State Bolt & Nut Company, a full-line fastener distributor headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mid-State Bolt & Nut Company, founded in 1946, brings value to the OEM marketplace through creative and efficient supply chain solutions for fasteners and other direct materials.

This strategic partnership will enhance their combined position in North America by expanding the products, services and geographical footprint in which they service customers. Both companies become stronger by being together, and more equipped to support current and prospective customers while providing technical services to drive short and long term cost savings.

“We’ve known Field and the Derry family for many years, and based on their culture, growth and future vision, we know that our team, customers and suppliers are in good hands by merging with Field”, said Dave Broehm, president of Mid-State Bolt & Nut.

Broehm will step down as president but stay on in a consultant role to assist with the transition. Broehm’s sons currently in the family business, Michael and Andrew, will be staying on with the company.

“What most impressed me was the quality of the people at Mid-State and their commitment to do whatever it takes to support the customer and one another. You can’t teach this and it very much aligns with the culture of Field," said Field President Adam Derry. "We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Mid-State team and customer base into the Field family."

“We are excited to combine the capabilities of the experienced team at Mid-State with the Field team. The reputation and quality of the entire organization at Mid-State will continue to enhance the culture of Field,” said Field Executive Vice President Chris Pauli.

