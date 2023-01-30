Air Conditioning Specialist Invests in Tennessee, North Carolina Suppliers

COVINGTON, Ga. — Air Conditioning Specialist Inc., a Hidden Harbor Capital Partners portfolio company that provides HVAC and plumbing installation and services, announced its investments in P-F Plumbing Contractors Inc. and Precision Air Inc., strengthening ACS’ position in Tennessee, expanding its geography to North Carolina, and significantly expanding its plumbing capabilities.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, P-F Plumbing is a market-leading provider of plumbing services, serving both residential and light commercial customers. Precision Air is headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and provides both geothermal and conventional HVAC services to customers throughout Middle Tennessee.

“I focused on choosing a partner that shared our core values and put its customers and employees first. By choosing to partner with ACS, I know that we will be able to retain our core values and invest in new opportunities to deliver best in class service to our customers," said Paul Freer of P-F Plumbing.

“We are thrilled to partner with a team that shares our culture and values," said Tony LaFrenier of Precision Air. "Together, we will be able to elevate the top-quality service and support we proudly give to all our customers, and we are confident that this partnership will lead to new opportunities for our employees.”

“We are very excited about the partnerships with P-F Plumbing and Precision Air. Paul and Tony have both built strong businesses and we are happy to be partnering with them for their next stage of growth as we continue to expand throughout the southeast,” said Pat Hayes, president of ACS.