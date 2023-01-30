Air Conditioning Specialist Invests in Tennessee, North Carolina Suppliers

ACS said the deal would greatly expand its plumbing capabilities.

Air Conditioning Specialist Inc.
Jan 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 50 45 Pm

COVINGTON, Ga. — Air Conditioning Specialist Inc., a Hidden Harbor Capital Partners portfolio company that provides HVAC and plumbing installation and services, announced its investments in P-F Plumbing Contractors Inc. and Precision Air Inc., strengthening ACS’ position in Tennessee, expanding its geography to North Carolina, and significantly expanding its plumbing capabilities.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, P-F Plumbing is a market-leading provider of plumbing services, serving both residential and light commercial customers. Precision Air is headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and provides both geothermal and conventional HVAC services to customers throughout Middle Tennessee.

“I focused on choosing a partner that shared our core values and put its customers and employees first. By choosing to partner with ACS, I know that we will be able to retain our core values and invest in new opportunities to deliver best in class service to our customers," said Paul Freer of P-F Plumbing.

“We are thrilled to partner with a team that shares our culture and values," said Tony LaFrenier of Precision Air. "Together, we will be able to elevate the top-quality service and support we proudly give to all our customers, and we are confident that this partnership will lead to new opportunities for our employees.”

“We are very excited about the partnerships with P-F Plumbing and Precision Air. Paul and Tony have both built strong businesses and we are happy to be partnering with them for their next stage of growth as we continue to expand throughout the southeast,” said Pat Hayes, president of ACS.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 50 45 Pm
Air Conditioning Specialist Invests in Tennessee, North Carolina Suppliers
January 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 43 37 Pm
Flow Control Holdings Acquires Andron Stainless
January 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm 6372a03a8c004
Envoy Solutions Acquires Royal Paper
January 25, 2023
Related Stories
Kito Crosby CEO Robert Desel (left), and Chairman Yoshio Kito.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crosby Group, Kito Corp. Complete Merger
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 43 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Flow Control Holdings Acquires Andron Stainless
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 4 04 08 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Marsh Building Products
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 43 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Flow Control Holdings Acquires Andron Stainless
Andron supplies stainless steel fittings, valves and tubing.
January 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 4 04 08 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Marsh Building Products
Marsh operates eight locations in Kentucky and Ohio.
January 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 8 58 06 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Galco Acquires Zesco
Zesco specializes in drives, motion control and automation solutions.
January 27, 2023
Ahp Picture
Mergers & Acquisitions
More Is More
A Kentucky supermarket chain-turned-conglomerate gets into the distribution game.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm 6372a03a8c004
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Royal Paper
Royal is a leading distributor of paper, plastics and jan-san equipment.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 22 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Seeks Further Expansion After 23 Deals in '22
The company says it is on pace to become the nation's leader in fire protection, safety and security.
January 25, 2023
Unnamed
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires TML Truck & Trailer Repair
Founded in 2012, TML Truck & Trailer Repair is a full-service shop.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 06 At 1 27 32 Pm 629e472673ea6
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM to Sell 3 Businesses to ABC Supply
The companies and their subsidiaries operate 42 locations across 12 states.
January 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 34 12 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mill Steel Co. Acquires Cleveland Metal Exchange
The move expands Mill Steel into the flat-rolled stainless steel and aluminum metal markets.
January 20, 2023
I Stock 542702882
Mergers & Acquisitions
AIM MRO Acquires Tribologix
Tribologix is a leading provider of engineered surface coatings.
January 19, 2023
I Stock 843817506
Mergers & Acquisitions
Progressive Plumbing Supply Acquires Delwood Supply
Delwood operates multiple locations in the Detroit area.
January 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 20 23 Pm 63978d1640f7d
Mergers & Acquisitions
GME Supply Acquires Farwest Line Specialties
The California company has served utility line workers and infrastructure professionals for decades.
January 18, 2023
Untitled
Mergers & Acquisitions
Johnson Controls Buys Hybrid Energy to Boost Industrial Heat Pump Portfolio
Hybrid Energy solutions can achieve temperatures greater than 100 degrees Celsius using natural refrigerants.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 1 57 04 Pm 62a24291bd8a5
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires YPV Distribution
The deal continues BradyIFS' expansion in the Midwest.
January 18, 2023