Crosby Group, Kito Corp. Complete Merger

The deal creates a global provider of comprehensive lifting solutions.

Kito Crosby
Jan 30, 2023
Kito Crosby CEO Robert Desel (left), and Chairman Yoshio Kito.
Kito Crosby CEO Robert Desel (left), and Chairman Yoshio Kito.
Kito Crosby

RICHARDSON, Texas, and SHOWA-CHO, Japan – The Crosby Group, a leading provider of lifting and rigging solutions, and Kito Corporation, a leading manufacturer of material handling equipment with 90 years of experience in the development and production of hoists and cranes, on Sunday announced the completion of their business combination.

The announcement follows the settlement of the Crosby Group’s cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Kito for JPY 2,725 per share and the completion of the related squeeze-out process and de-listing of Kito from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The combination, under the name Kito Crosby, brings together two industry-leading companies with complementary geographic footprints and product portfolios to better serve customers, team members and their global communities. The combined company will invest in its people, products and facilities to advance innovative solutions for customers, who will benefit from expanded service, support and training.

Under the new entity, Kito Crosby team members will be participants in the employee ownership program.

“I am thrilled to announce we have completed the business combination of The Crosby Group and Kito Corporation to form Kito Crosby, a global provider of comprehensive lifting solutions," said Robert Desel, CEO of Kito Crosby. "Together, our highly complementary product portfolios and mutual commitments to safety, reliability, and innovation will create exceptional value for our customers and other stakeholders. I am honored to be leading this organization and its 4,000 team members around the world to bring together two amazing businesses with rich traditions and histories. 

“I am very excited to announce that under the combined company we will be extending our expanded employee ownership program to Kito Crosby team members. We firmly believe that everyone contributes to the success of the company and should benefit from their efforts."

“This combination represents significant value creation for our customers, employees, shareholders, and communities," said Yoshio Kito, chairman of the board of Kito Crosby. "We are excited to continue growing as a combined business and to develop incremental opportunities for our existing and new customers across the world with expanded product offerings and solutions, while maintaining the same support and commitment they have come to expect.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 50 45 Pm
Air Conditioning Specialist Invests in Tennessee, North Carolina Suppliers
January 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 43 37 Pm
Flow Control Holdings Acquires Andron Stainless
January 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm 6372a03a8c004
Envoy Solutions Acquires Royal Paper
January 25, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 50 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Conditioning Specialist Invests in Tennessee, North Carolina Suppliers
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 43 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Flow Control Holdings Acquires Andron Stainless
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 4 04 08 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Marsh Building Products
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 43 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Flow Control Holdings Acquires Andron Stainless
Andron supplies stainless steel fittings, valves and tubing.
January 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 4 04 08 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Marsh Building Products
Marsh operates eight locations in Kentucky and Ohio.
January 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 8 58 06 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Galco Acquires Zesco
Zesco specializes in drives, motion control and automation solutions.
January 27, 2023
Ahp Picture
Mergers & Acquisitions
More Is More
A Kentucky supermarket chain-turned-conglomerate gets into the distribution game.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm 6372a03a8c004
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Royal Paper
Royal is a leading distributor of paper, plastics and jan-san equipment.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 22 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Seeks Further Expansion After 23 Deals in '22
The company says it is on pace to become the nation's leader in fire protection, safety and security.
January 25, 2023
Unnamed
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires TML Truck & Trailer Repair
Founded in 2012, TML Truck & Trailer Repair is a full-service shop.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 06 At 1 27 32 Pm 629e472673ea6
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM to Sell 3 Businesses to ABC Supply
The companies and their subsidiaries operate 42 locations across 12 states.
January 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 34 12 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mill Steel Co. Acquires Cleveland Metal Exchange
The move expands Mill Steel into the flat-rolled stainless steel and aluminum metal markets.
January 20, 2023
I Stock 542702882
Mergers & Acquisitions
AIM MRO Acquires Tribologix
Tribologix is a leading provider of engineered surface coatings.
January 19, 2023
I Stock 843817506
Mergers & Acquisitions
Progressive Plumbing Supply Acquires Delwood Supply
Delwood operates multiple locations in the Detroit area.
January 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 20 23 Pm 63978d1640f7d
Mergers & Acquisitions
GME Supply Acquires Farwest Line Specialties
The California company has served utility line workers and infrastructure professionals for decades.
January 18, 2023
Untitled
Mergers & Acquisitions
Johnson Controls Buys Hybrid Energy to Boost Industrial Heat Pump Portfolio
Hybrid Energy solutions can achieve temperatures greater than 100 degrees Celsius using natural refrigerants.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 1 57 04 Pm 62a24291bd8a5
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires YPV Distribution
The deal continues BradyIFS' expansion in the Midwest.
January 18, 2023