Thompson Pump Announces Partnership with Kirby-Smith Machinery

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Thompson Pump is expanding its distribution in the central U.S. with a new partnership.

Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of heavy-duty, diesel-powered bypass and dewatering pumps, announced a distributor’s agreement with Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. With this new partnership, Kirby-Smith, the leading distributor of heavy construction equipment in the central U.S., will be selling, servicing and renting Thompson Pump’s industry-leading products throughout Oklahoma and North and West Texas within markets like governmental sales, oil & gas, construction, mining and industrial.

In this region, terrain and geography can be tricky. Thompson Pump’s more than 50 years of experience in manufacturing pumps and operating its own rental branch locations has helped it to build heavy-duty, portable pumps that hold up to the rigors of the area. Combined with Kirby-Smith’s superior service in the territory for more than 40 years, Thompson Pump’s national sales manager, Pat Broderick, said the partnership is a natural fit.

“We are very excited about this partnership as it brings Thompson Pump’s products and name recognition to a region with plenty of competitors,” Broderick said. “Kirby-Smith is one of the premier equipment dealers in the central U.S. and the continuity of products and services it provides to this market is key to our growth in the area.”

“Partnering with a company like Thompson Pump, which is known throughout the industries for its reliability, support and value, allows us to expand our reach and connect with customers in an entirely new way,” said Sam Schneider, general manager, industrial equipment at Kirby-Smith.

Kirby-Smith is a full-service dealer serving the construction, mining and industrial markets since 1983. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company has branch locations strategically located in cities such as Tulsa, McAlester, Kansas City, St. Louis, Dallas, Fort Worth, Abilene, Amarillo, Odessa, Lubbock and Waco.