Thompson Pump Announces Partnership with Kirby-Smith Machinery

Kirby-Smith will sell Thompson’s products throughout Oklahoma and Texas.

Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co.
Jan 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 2 58 23 Pm

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Thompson Pump is expanding its distribution in the central U.S. with a new partnership.

Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of heavy-duty, diesel-powered bypass and dewatering pumps, announced a distributor’s agreement with Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. With this new partnership, Kirby-Smith, the leading distributor of heavy construction equipment in the central U.S., will be selling, servicing and renting Thompson Pump’s industry-leading products throughout Oklahoma and North and West Texas within markets like governmental sales, oil & gas, construction, mining and industrial.

In this region, terrain and geography can be tricky. Thompson Pump’s more than 50 years of experience in manufacturing pumps and operating its own rental branch locations has helped it to build heavy-duty, portable pumps that hold up to the rigors of the area. Combined with Kirby-Smith’s superior service in the territory for more than 40 years, Thompson Pump’s national sales manager, Pat Broderick, said the partnership is a natural fit.

“We are very excited about this partnership as it brings Thompson Pump’s products and name recognition to a region with plenty of competitors,” Broderick said. “Kirby-Smith is one of the premier equipment dealers in the central U.S. and the continuity of products and services it provides to this market is key to our growth in the area.”

“Partnering with a company like Thompson Pump, which is known throughout the industries for its reliability, support and value, allows us to expand our reach and connect with customers in an entirely new way,” said Sam Schneider, general manager, industrial equipment at Kirby-Smith.

Kirby-Smith is a full-service dealer serving the construction, mining and industrial markets since 1983. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company has branch locations strategically located in cities such as Tulsa, McAlester, Kansas City, St. Louis, Dallas, Fort Worth, Abilene, Amarillo, Odessa, Lubbock and Waco.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Triad Technologies.
Triad Technologies Acquires Industrial Service Products
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 09 At 2 07 11 Pm
Rexel USA Acquires Buckles-Smith Electric
January 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 06 At 1 07 56 Pm
Beacon Acquires Distributors in New England, Gulf Coast
January 6, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 9 36 14 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Belt Power Acquires Dunham Rubber & Belting
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 46 35 Pm 6388f69cc1b15
Mergers & Acquisitions
ERIKS Acquires DeeTag
Screen Shot 2023 01 11 At 2 05 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Acquires Buckeye Industrial, Tru-Edge Grinding
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 9 36 14 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Belt Power Acquires Dunham Rubber & Belting
Dunham delivers lightweight belting products from its three Indiana locations.
January 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 46 35 Pm 6388f69cc1b15
Mergers & Acquisitions
ERIKS Acquires DeeTag
The company is a distributor and fabricator of hydraulic and industrial hose assemblies.
January 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 11 At 2 05 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Acquires Buckeye Industrial, Tru-Edge Grinding
The Ohio companies are separate businesses with shared ownership.
January 11, 2023
I Stock 854100264
Mergers & Acquisitions
Specialty Building Products to Acquire Amerhart
Amerhart operates 10 locations across the Midwest.
January 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 10 At 12 22 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Delta Packaging & Supply
The deal builds on Envoy's growing footprint in the Southeast.
January 10, 2023
Triad Technologies.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Triad Technologies Acquires Industrial Service Products
The transaction will expand Triad's presence in Illinois.
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 09 At 2 07 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel USA Acquires Buckles-Smith Electric
Rexel said the deal would strengthen its presence in California.
January 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 06 At 1 07 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Distributors in New England, Gulf Coast
The building products distributor added Whitney Building Products and First Coastal Exteriors.
January 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 06 At 12 25 33 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Badger Meter Acquires Syrinix
The deal will bolster Badger's smart water capabilities.
January 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 05 At 12 35 24 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires NEDCO Supply
The Las Vegas company is a full-line distributor of electrical products and services.
January 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm 6387b65b14b38
Mergers & Acquisitions
Morse Acquires U.K. Warehouse, Welding Center
PJ Wiseman is a longtime Morse distribution partner.
January 5, 2023
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hy-Tek Intralogistics Acquires Winchester Industrial Controls
Winchester provides control systems and installation for automated material handling systems.
January 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 16 21 Pm 633f29a07e6a3
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Completes Acquisition of SPX FLOW’s Air Treatment Business
The companies closed on the $525 million deal announced late last year.
January 5, 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 04 2 19 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Partners Group Acquires SureWerx from Riverside
Partners Group said it hopes to to further accelerate SureWerx's growth.
January 4, 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 04 2 05 49 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
GMS Acquires Tanner Bolt and Nut
The deal marks the distributor's debut in the New York City market.
January 4, 2023