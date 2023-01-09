Rexel USA Acquires Buckles-Smith Electric

Rexel said the deal would strengthen its presence in California.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 9, 2023
Rexel USA has acquired Silicon Valley electrical distributor Buckles-Smith, the companies said Friday.

"We’d like to welcome Buckles-Smith Electric to the Rexel family," Rexel officials wrote in a post on LinkedIn. "We look forward to working together to provide exceptional service to our customers and strengthen our California presence."

Buckles-Smith, headquartered in Santa Clara, operates additional California locations in Fresco, Sacramento, Salinas, San Leandro and Santa Rosa. The company wrote on its social media channels that it looked forward to leveraging Rexel's "vast resources and infrastructure" for its customers.

"Rexel’s culture and focus on people align with Buckles-Smith’s foundational four pillars and will provide amazing opportunities for our team members to develop and expand their careers," the company wrote.

Beacon Acquires Distributors in New England, Gulf Coast
Badger Meter Acquires Syrinix
Sonepar Acquires NEDCO Supply
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
Badger Meter Acquires Syrinix
The deal will bolster Badger's smart water capabilities.
January 6, 2023
Sonepar Acquires NEDCO Supply
The Las Vegas company is a full-line distributor of electrical products and services.
January 5, 2023
Morse Acquires U.K. Warehouse, Welding Center
PJ Wiseman is a longtime Morse distribution partner.
January 5, 2023
Hy-Tek Intralogistics Acquires Winchester Industrial Controls
Winchester provides control systems and installation for automated material handling systems.
January 5, 2023
Ingersoll Rand Completes Acquisition of SPX FLOW’s Air Treatment Business
The companies closed on the $525 million deal announced late last year.
January 5, 2023
Partners Group Acquires SureWerx from Riverside
Partners Group said it hopes to to further accelerate SureWerx's growth.
January 4, 2023
GMS Acquires Tanner Bolt and Nut
The deal marks the distributor's debut in the New York City market.
January 4, 2023
Sonepar to Acquire Holt Electrical Supply
St. Louis-based Holt operates eight locations across Missouri.
January 4, 2023
Purvis Industries Acquires ErieTec
The deal expands Purvis’ footprint to the eastern U.S.
January 3, 2023
Torque Capital Group Acquires MFC/Netform
The company said the deal would facilitate its further growth.
January 3, 2023
GNCO Inc. Acquires FMH Material Handling
Company officials said the transaction continues GNCO's ongoing western expansion.
January 2, 2023
FleetPride Acquires Berggren Diesel
Berggren operates two locations in Idaho.
December 29, 2022
World Group Acquires Pacific Cascade
The deal will increase World Group's service in the Pacific Northwest.
December 28, 2022
Dickman Supply Acquires Lyons Electrical Supply
The deal bolsters Dickman's footprint in Indiana and Ohio.
December 26, 2022