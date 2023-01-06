Badger Meter Acquires Syrinix

MILWAUKEE — Badger Meter Inc. on Thursday announced the acquisition of Syrinix Ltd., a privately held provider of intelligent water monitoring solutions, for £15 million, funded with available cash.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the U.K., Syrinix specializes in high-frequency pressure monitoring and leak detection within water distribution and collection networks. Its remote network monitoring equipment and cloud-based software platform deliver data, customized alerts and insights that empower customers with real-time asset monitoring to reduce water loss and improve asset life.

“We are pleased to add the hardware-enabled software capabilities of Syrinix into our smart water solutions portfolio," said Badger Meter Chairman, President and CEO Kenneth Bockhorst. "Leveraging our industry-leading ORION Cellular endpoints and BEACON software, we continue to expand our comprehensive digital solutions to operationalize real-time data into actionable insights that improve efficiency, resiliency and sustainability. I look forward to working alongside the talented Syrinix team to further our aim to preserve the world’s most precious resource.”