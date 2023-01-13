Belt Power Acquires Dunham Rubber & Belting

Dunham delivers lightweight belting products from its three Indiana locations.

Belt Power LLC
Jan 13, 2023
DENVER — Belt Power LLC, a leading full-service distributor and fabricator of belting and components for lightweight conveyor systems, announced that it completed the acquisition of Dunham Rubber & Belting Corporation.

As a highly respected fabricator and distributor for more than 56 years, Dunham delivers a wide variety of lightweight belting products and services to customers across the country from three locations in Indiana – Greenwood, Shelbyville and Ft. Wayne. Dunham services a broad array of customer verticals, including food processing, material handling, building products, pharmaceutical and general industrial markets.

The combination of Belt Power and Dunham provides a powerful platform to deliver value-added solutions to customers nationwide and leverages Belt Power’s expanding footprint, fabrication capabilities and technical sales organization.

“Joining forces with the Dunham team brings together two great companies with rich traditions and strong cultures focused on taking care of our employees and delivering world class service to customers. Our companies share similar business approaches with minimal customer overlap, enabling us to accelerate the expansion of our national growth strategy during a very exciting time in our industry,” said Belt Power CEO Don Heitmeier.

“We are excited about the next chapter of our rich legacy, providing our team with expanded opportunities and the ability to increase our capabilities to service our customers by joining forces with Belt Power,” said Gary Buchanan, president of Dunham.

“Platte River Equity welcomes the Dunham team members to the Belt Power organization. We are excited about the possibilities ahead and are committed to honoring several decades of history between both Belt Power and Dunham,” said Mark Brown, Platte River Equity managing director.

