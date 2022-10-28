Houston Firm Invests $31M in MetalForming LLC

HOUSTON — Main Street Capital Corporation is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment in MetalForming LLC to facilitate the recapitalization of the company.

MetalForming is the largest distributor of metal folding machines in the world, and the largest supplier of high-end architectural sheet metal machines in North America. MetalForming is the exclusive distributor of sophisticated European sheet metal forming, cutting, bending, and coil handling machines to the North American market.

Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with a private investment group that invests in middle-market manufacturing, service and distribution businesses, MetalForming's management team, and MetalForming's founder and existing owner to facilitate the transaction and provide growth capital with Main Street funding $31.3 million in a combination of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment.

In addition, Main Street and its co-investor also provided MetalForming with a revolving line of credit to support the company's future growth initiatives and working capital needs.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, MetalForming is the exclusive North American provider of a wide array of high-quality sheet metal processing machines produced by European OEMs. In addition to its diverse machine portfolio, MetalForming distinguishes itself by offering comprehensive support to customers, including expert installation services, maintenance and repair services and parts support.