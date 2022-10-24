SRS Distribution Acquires Metro Roofing & Metal Supply

McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. announced Friday that it has acquired Metro Roofing & Metal Supply Co. Inc., a leading distributor of commercial, residential and metal roofing products with two locations in Tennessee.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Nashville, the company was founded in 1980 by Pete Spain and his son-in-law, Robert Link, and is run today by Robert’s children, Kevin Link, Karen Dickerson and Kim Schwind. Metro operates a second location in Chattanooga and currently employs a team of 30 people. Kevin, Karen and Kim will continue to lead the company’s dedicated team under the Metro banner, ensuring continuity and consistency for customers, suppliers and employees.

“We’re honored to welcome Kevin, Karen, Kim, and the rest of the Metro team to the SRS family,” said SRS President and CEO Dan Tinker. “The company treats its customers and employees like family while providing outstanding service and expertise, making Metro an excellent addition to SRS in a high growth state. We commend Robert and his family for building an outstanding business driven by a dedicated team, and we look forward to achieving many more successes together.”

“We are thrilled to officially announce our partnership with SRS," said Robert Link. "For decades, our family has taken great care to build a company that caters to our customers’ needs, from single-family starter homes to premier commercial projects. We’ve worked hard every step of the way to expand and grow while still putting people and relationships first. We’re fortunate to have found in SRS a partner who will care for our team and customers while expanding our reach in the region.”