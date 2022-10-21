Ewing Acquires SiteLight LD

The Virginia distributor specializes in landscape lighting and design.

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply
Oct 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 1 21 19 Pm

PHOENIX — Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply on Thursday announced its acquisition of SiteLight LD Inc., a Virginia distributor specializing in landscape lighting and design. 

The acquisition expands Ewing’s geographic footprint into the Richmond, Virginia, market, opening the supplier’s second location in the state. The alignment between Ewing and SiteLight will allow contractors and landscape designers access to the same great lighting products from SiteLight, while expanding category offerings into all outdoor living and landscaping products. SiteLight customers will have access to Ewing’s full catalog of products, including pavers, outdoor kitchens, fire pits, irrigation, turf and ornamentals, tools and more. 

“As we continue to expand in the Eastern Territory, we are always looking for opportunities to partner with companies that share similar philosophies as Ewing. A positive culture and one that believes in putting customers first is one of those philosophies. SiteLight has built its reputation as a premier supplier to the green industry for over 35 years doing just that. The company also provides us with a unique opportunity to launch our expansion into the Richmond, VA area while broadening our market reach throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region,” said Phil Kerchner, Ewing Eastern Territory president. 

SiteLight was founded in 1986 by Bruce LaPierre, operating and growing the small family business into a specialty for the green industry professionals in the market. LaPierre’s business philosophy was to “always strive to be the best at customer service and get our customers the right products for the right job.” In its 36 years of operation, SiteLight has built a reputation for being able to provide high-end products for designer specs, while also stocking the day-to-day needs of normal installations. 

“Every member of my family has worked at SiteLight over the years, so it was important to me to find a family business to sell the company to, in order to maintain the culture and customer care we’ve built over the years. I kept coming back to Ewing as the perfect choice, as I have always felt they were a company built by good, motivated people who look after their customers and employees,” said LaPierre. 

The new location is now known as Ewing Midlothian, with the store address as 14345 Justice Road, Midlothian, VA, 23113. Through this partnership, the two SiteLight employees are now part of the Ewing family of employees, with LaPierre as the Operations Manager and Rebecca Butler as the branch manager. 

“We are excited to welcome the SiteLight Team into the Ewing family and look forward to continuing to provide their customers with the same level of customer service excellence they have been accustomed to,” added Kerchner. 

“I am very excited to join the Ewing team and still be able to provide my current customers and new Ewing customers with the absolute best in outdoor lighting design assistance, product selection, and customer support,” said LaPierre.  

This new location began serving customers as Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply on Oct. 10.

