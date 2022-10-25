Sonepar Agrees to Acquire Rockingham Electrical

Rockingham operates 10 branches across New England.

Sonepar
Oct 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 21 38 Pm
Rockingham Electrical Supply Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Monday that its U.S. subsidiary NorthEast Electrical has entered into an agreement to acquire Rockingham Electrical Supply Company.

A family-owned business since 1954, Rockingham Electrical offers a full line of electrical products and services to its customers. Operating in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, Rockingham Electrical joins Sonepar with 10 branch locations and over 100 associates.

“The acquisition of Rockingham Electrical will increase our coverage in the Northeast market, extending the Sonepar network with valued customers in these new growth areas,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “We see great potential in both the residential and commercial business segments and look forward to bringing new capabilities to Rockingham’s customers.”

“I’m excited to work with its leadership team and associates on plans for our joint future," said NorthEast Electrical President Frank Marandino. "Rockingham is a long-standing business with a great culture aligned to ours. Our mutual passion and commitment to deliver products and technical solutions for the long-term success of our customers, associates, and suppliers makes this a great match.”

“As a third generation, family-owned business who has deep relationships with our customers, this is a very exciting time for us. Choosing a partner who embodied what we stand for was important," said Rockingham owner and CEO Jim Pender, Sr. "When we looked across our options, we felt Sonepar offered the best cultural fit for our employees as well as great potential to grow business opportunities. Having operated in some of the same New England markets, we know NorthEast Electrical demonstrates a high level of expertise and integrity across all they do.”

The acquisition is scheduled to close by the end of October.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
How One Distributor Tackled the Problem of Decentralized Data
Sponsored
How One Distributor Tackled the Problem of Decentralized Data
October 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 3 02 21 Pm
SRS Distribution Acquires Metro Roofing & Metal Supply
October 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 1 21 19 Pm
Ewing Acquires SiteLight LD
October 21, 2022
Fleetpride Best Deal Spring Salt Lake City
FleetPride Acquires Utah Truck Parts Company
October 19, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 8 53 11 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Martin Inc. to Acquire Quality Mill Supply
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 3 02 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Metro Roofing & Metal Supply
I Stock 1129734085
Mergers & Acquisitions
Major Industry Players Still on the Acquisition Hunt
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
Sponsored
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
How One Distributor Tackled the Problem of Decentralized Data
Sponsored
How One Distributor Tackled the Problem of Decentralized Data
Radwell International is known for being an industrial distributor with a large line of industrial automation products. Download the full case study to see how Radwell overcame adversities, increased efficiency, and obtained new capabilities.
October 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 3 02 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Metro Roofing & Metal Supply
The deal will expand SRS' operations in Tennessee.
October 24, 2022
I Stock 1129734085
Mergers & Acquisitions
Major Industry Players Still on the Acquisition Hunt
More than one-quarter of this year’s ID Big 50 has already added another company this year.
October 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 1 21 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ewing Acquires SiteLight LD
The Virginia distributor specializes in landscape lighting and design.
October 21, 2022
Fleetpride Best Deal Spring Salt Lake City
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires Utah Truck Parts Company
Best Deal has five locations in the state.
October 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 18 At 9 01 09 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Valin Acquires Jensen Instrument
The companies said the deal would strengthen Valin’s process control and fluid handling portfolio.
October 18, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 48 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lincoln Electric Agrees to Acquire Fori Automation for $427M
Fori is a leading manufacturer of complex, multi-armed automated welding systems.
October 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 41 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Survivor Fire & Safety
The deal adds to several recent acquisitions in the region.
October 14, 2022
I Stock 1218857019
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Holdings Acquires Crown Paper
The deal includes Port Townsend Paper and Crown Corrugated.
October 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 34 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Adhesives Acquires Rochester Industrial Supply's Adhesives Division
Rochester said the deal would provide more opportunities for its customers.
October 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 24 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires Triad Tooling
The acquisition is the company's 10th in 15 years.
October 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 1 45 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Firestone Building Products Adopts Holcim Name
The company has been fully integrated into the Holcim Group.
October 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 10 At 1 42 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Metro Fire & Safety
The company says it has become one of the largest fire and safety companies in the region.
October 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 48 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bishop Lifting Acquires Westech Rigging Supply
The deal marks the company's 10th acquisition in the past decade.
October 7, 2022
I Stock 936777180
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
Gläser & Flaschen provides glass packaging for the preserved food market.
October 7, 2022