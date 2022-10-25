Sonepar Agrees to Acquire Rockingham Electrical

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Monday that its U.S. subsidiary NorthEast Electrical has entered into an agreement to acquire Rockingham Electrical Supply Company.

A family-owned business since 1954, Rockingham Electrical offers a full line of electrical products and services to its customers. Operating in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, Rockingham Electrical joins Sonepar with 10 branch locations and over 100 associates.

“The acquisition of Rockingham Electrical will increase our coverage in the Northeast market, extending the Sonepar network with valued customers in these new growth areas,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “We see great potential in both the residential and commercial business segments and look forward to bringing new capabilities to Rockingham’s customers.”

“I’m excited to work with its leadership team and associates on plans for our joint future," said NorthEast Electrical President Frank Marandino. "Rockingham is a long-standing business with a great culture aligned to ours. Our mutual passion and commitment to deliver products and technical solutions for the long-term success of our customers, associates, and suppliers makes this a great match.”

“As a third generation, family-owned business who has deep relationships with our customers, this is a very exciting time for us. Choosing a partner who embodied what we stand for was important," said Rockingham owner and CEO Jim Pender, Sr. "When we looked across our options, we felt Sonepar offered the best cultural fit for our employees as well as great potential to grow business opportunities. Having operated in some of the same New England markets, we know NorthEast Electrical demonstrates a high level of expertise and integrity across all they do.”

The acquisition is scheduled to close by the end of October.