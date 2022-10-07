BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M

MARIETTA, Ga. — BlueLinx Holdings Inc., a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced Monday that it has acquired privately held Vandermeer Forest Products for a purchase price of $67 million.

The deal for Vandermeer, a premier wholesale distributor of building products, includes $3.6 million for its distribution facility and real estate in Spokane, Washington, and $63.4 million for the business. Based on preliminary estimates for September 2022 results, this reflects a purchase price multiple for the business of approximately 3.3x trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA. Vandermeer’s trailing 12-month sales were just over $150 million.

Vandermeer was founded in 1972 and serves more than 250 customers across the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, Hawaii, British Columbia and Alberta from distribution facilities in Kent, Spokane, and Marysville, Washington.

The purchase of Vandermeer was funded through cash on hand and is expected to be immediately accretive to diluted earnings per share on a pre-synergy basis. BlueLinx intends to optimize its treatment of the transaction by making a 338(h)(10) tax election. After funding the acquisition, BlueLinx’s net leverage did not materially change and the company continues to have ample liquidity through a combination of cash on hand and availability under its undrawn revolving credit facility.

“We are excited to welcome Vandermeer’s employees to the BlueLinx team,” said Dwight Gibson, president and CEO of BlueLinx. “This acquisition is well-aligned to our specialty product growth strategy, gives us a meaningful growth platform in the Pacific Northwest, a stated strategic priority, and is consistent with our disciplined approach to capital allocation. With the addition of Vandermeer, we now have a footprint that spans coast-to-coast and serves all 50 states, including direct access to Seattle and Portland, two of the fastest growing metro areas in the United States.

"Additionally, this acquisition further strengthens our relationships with key strategic suppliers and increases our market penetration in high-value, specialty product categories, specifically siding and engineered wood. Notably, there is no operational overlap, and our team has developed a robust integration plan to drive commercial and operational synergies.

“Furthermore, this acquisition demonstrates the rigorous corporate development capabilities that we have established to identify strategic targets, build strong industry relationships, and execute acquisitions that align with our long-term growth strategy. Even after funding this transaction with cash on hand, our financial position remains strong with low net leverage and ample liquidity to support future value creation.”

“We are thrilled to join BlueLinx, a company whose performance-based culture closely aligns to what we have built at Vandermeer over the last 50 years,” said Dave Staudacher, president and CEO of Vandermeer Forest Products. “We believe its scale, private label products, broader specialty product offering, and operating efficiencies make BlueLinx the ideal buyer of Vandermeer and we are excited to become part of this next chapter of growth at BlueLinx.”