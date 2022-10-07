BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M

Vandermeer Forest Products serves more than 250 customers across the Pacific Northwest.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc.
Oct 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 20 07 Pm
BlueLinx

MARIETTA, Ga. — BlueLinx Holdings Inc., a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced Monday that it has acquired privately held Vandermeer Forest Products for a purchase price of $67 million.

The deal for Vandermeer, a premier wholesale distributor of building products, includes $3.6 million for its distribution facility and real estate in Spokane, Washington, and $63.4 million for the business. Based on preliminary estimates for September 2022 results, this reflects a purchase price multiple for the business of approximately 3.3x trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA. Vandermeer’s trailing 12-month sales were just over $150 million.

Vandermeer was founded in 1972 and serves more than 250 customers across the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, Hawaii, British Columbia and Alberta from distribution facilities in Kent, Spokane, and Marysville, Washington.

The purchase of Vandermeer was funded through cash on hand and is expected to be immediately accretive to diluted earnings per share on a pre-synergy basis. BlueLinx intends to optimize its treatment of the transaction by making a 338(h)(10) tax election. After funding the acquisition, BlueLinx’s net leverage did not materially change and the company continues to have ample liquidity through a combination of cash on hand and availability under its undrawn revolving credit facility.  

“We are excited to welcome Vandermeer’s employees to the BlueLinx team,” said Dwight Gibson, president and CEO of BlueLinx. “This acquisition is well-aligned to our specialty product growth strategy, gives us a meaningful growth platform in the Pacific Northwest, a stated strategic priority, and is consistent with our disciplined approach to capital allocation. With the addition of Vandermeer, we now have a footprint that spans coast-to-coast and serves all 50 states, including direct access to Seattle and Portland, two of the fastest growing metro areas in the United States.

"Additionally, this acquisition further strengthens our relationships with key strategic suppliers and increases our market penetration in high-value, specialty product categories, specifically siding and engineered wood. Notably, there is no operational overlap, and our team has developed a robust integration plan to drive commercial and operational synergies.

“Furthermore, this acquisition demonstrates the rigorous corporate development capabilities that we have established to identify strategic targets, build strong industry relationships, and execute acquisitions that align with our long-term growth strategy. Even after funding this transaction with cash on hand, our financial position remains strong with low net leverage and ample liquidity to support future value creation.”   

“We are thrilled to join BlueLinx, a company whose performance-based culture closely aligns to what we have built at Vandermeer over the last 50 years,” said Dave Staudacher, president and CEO of Vandermeer Forest Products. “We believe its scale, private label products, broader specialty product offering, and operating efficiencies make BlueLinx the ideal buyer of Vandermeer and we are excited to become part of this next chapter of growth at BlueLinx.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
October 7, 2022
I Stock 936777180
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 20 07 Pm
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
October 7, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 48 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bishop Lifting Acquires Westech Rigging Supply
I Stock 936777180
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
I Stock 177291556
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hultafors Group Acquires Martinez Tool
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 936777180
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
Gläser & Flaschen provides glass packaging for the preserved food market.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
Polymers Sealants North America operates manufacturing facilities in five states.
October 7, 2022
I Stock 177291556
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hultafors Group Acquires Martinez Tool
Hultafors officials said the California tool maker would bolster its presence in the U.S.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 16 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire SPX FLOW Division for $525M
The deal will expand Ingersoll Rand's portfolio in the compressor ecosystem.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 1 56 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Announces Agreement to Acquire 7 Companies
The largest, KSS Enterprises, operates 11 locations in the Great Lakes region.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 1 43 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Valley Supply
The deal will add six locations across Washington State.
October 5, 2022
Kansas City 800x550
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Dees Paper, Boudreault Packaging
The deals will expand the company's presence in the Southeast and Canada.
October 5, 2022
Gas Blends Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
VS Carbonics Acquires InCryo Systems
The Cryo Group will provide a one-stop shop for cryogenic system design and service.
October 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 9 39 54 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Forms Rigging Products Distribution Platform
The move coincided with the acquisitions of Advantage Sales & Supply and Susquehanna Wire Rope & Rigging.
October 5, 2022
Wastewater
Mergers & Acquisitions
Betco to Acquire Novozymes' Wastewater Assets
The deal will be Betco’s second acquisition in the bioaugmentation field.
October 5, 2022
Wheeler Bearing Co
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jenkins Acquires Sleeve and Fluid Film Manufacturer
Wheeler manufactures babbitt-lined bearings, aluminum alloy bearings and labyrinth seals.
October 5, 2022
Hyperion
Mergers & Acquisitions
Acquisition Enhances Hyperion’s Offering of Diamond, CBN Products
This is the latest of seven acquisitions during the past two and a half years.
October 4, 2022
Winsupply Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 4 2 62fa5875a8260
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Hydrologic Distribution Company
The addition brings 12 new locations in Florida.
October 4, 2022
Rdi Sized
Mergers & Acquisitions
RDI Technologies Acquires Fastec Imaging
The acquisition enhances RDI's portfolio of vision-based vibration analysis solutions.
October 4, 2022