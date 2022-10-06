Envoy Solutions Announces Agreement to Acquire 7 Companies

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Envoy Solutions announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement to acquire seven Michigan-based companies from the Enterprises Group: KSS Enterprises, Sideline Sports, BBC Distributing, Energyst Solutions, Rapid Supply & Sales, EMack Manufacturing and Star Flooring.

The Enterprises Group of companies specializes in facility supplies, foodservice and commercial flooring. It focuses on providing education, training, support and quality products to build strong partnerships with its clients, vendors and the communities it serves. KSS Enterprises, the largest of the companies, has 11 locations across the Great Lakes region in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. By joining forces with KSS and the entire Enterprises Group, Envoy Solutions will enhance key product offerings for its differentiated business model while expanding its geographic footprint into Michigan for the first time. With this new partnership, Envoy Solutions advances its position as a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors.

"These are outstanding companies that will help us to solve the industry's toughest challenges as we expand into Michigan and increase our presence in Ohio and Indiana," said Envoy CEO Mark Fisher. "I look forward to working with Tom Hill, Ed Stasiak, and their entire teams who will help us deepen our category knowledge, increase our product portfolio, and maintain our commitment to customer excellence. It's great to see distributors in the U.S. continue to join our differentiated business model, which we strongly believe is the way of the future."

"Our associates, our clients, and our companies will all greatly benefit from this partnership with Envoy Solutions," said Tom Hill, CEO of the Enterprises Group of companies.

"Envoy Solutions brings tremendous value to the distribution market in a new way, and we're thrilled to be a part of that," said Ed Stasiak, President of the Enterprises Group of companies. "Together, our like-minded companies will accomplish great things."

The transaction is pending customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.