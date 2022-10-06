Envoy Solutions Announces Agreement to Acquire 7 Companies

The largest, KSS Enterprises, operates 11 locations in the Great Lakes region.

Envoy Solutions
Oct 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 1 56 02 Pm

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Envoy Solutions announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement to acquire seven Michigan-based companies from the Enterprises Group: KSS Enterprises, Sideline Sports, BBC Distributing, Energyst Solutions, Rapid Supply & Sales, EMack Manufacturing and Star Flooring.

The Enterprises Group of companies specializes in facility supplies, foodservice and commercial flooring. It focuses on providing education, training, support and quality products to build strong partnerships with its clients, vendors and the communities it serves. KSS Enterprises, the largest of the companies, has 11 locations across the Great Lakes region in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. By joining forces with KSS and the entire Enterprises Group, Envoy Solutions will enhance key product offerings for its differentiated business model while expanding its geographic footprint into Michigan for the first time. With this new partnership, Envoy Solutions advances its position as a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors.

"These are outstanding companies that will help us to solve the industry's toughest challenges as we expand into Michigan and increase our presence in Ohio and Indiana," said Envoy CEO Mark Fisher. "I look forward to working with Tom Hill, Ed Stasiak, and their entire teams who will help us deepen our category knowledge, increase our product portfolio, and maintain our commitment to customer excellence. It's great to see distributors in the U.S. continue to join our differentiated business model, which we strongly believe is the way of the future."

"Our associates, our clients, and our companies will all greatly benefit from this partnership with Envoy Solutions," said Tom Hill, CEO of the Enterprises Group of companies.

"Envoy Solutions brings tremendous value to the distribution market in a new way, and we're thrilled to be a part of that," said Ed Stasiak, President of the Enterprises Group of companies. "Together, our like-minded companies will accomplish great things."

The transaction is pending customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 16 21 Pm
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire SPX FLOW Air Treatment Business for $525M
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 1 56 02 Pm
Envoy Solutions Announces Agreement to Acquire 7 Companies
October 6, 2022
Kansas City 800x550
Imperial Dade Acquires Dees Paper, Boudreault Packaging
October 5, 2022
Gas Blends Banner
VS Carbonics Acquires InCryo Systems
October 5, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 16 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire SPX FLOW Air Treatment Business for $525M
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 1 43 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Valley Supply
Kansas City 800x550
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Dees Paper, Boudreault Packaging
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 1 43 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Valley Supply
The deal will add six locations across Washington State.
October 5, 2022
Kansas City 800x550
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Dees Paper, Boudreault Packaging
The deals will expand the company's presence in the Southeast and Canada.
October 5, 2022
Gas Blends Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
VS Carbonics Acquires InCryo Systems
The Cryo Group will provide a one-stop shop for cryogenic system design and service.
October 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 9 39 54 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Forms Rigging Products Distribution Platform
The move coincided with the acquisitions of Advantage Sales & Supply and Susquehanna Wire Rope & Rigging.
October 5, 2022
Wastewater
Mergers & Acquisitions
Betco to Acquire Novozymes' Wastewater Assets
The deal will be Betco’s second acquisition in the bioaugmentation field.
October 5, 2022
Wheeler Bearing Co
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jenkins Acquires Sleeve and Fluid Film Manufacturer
Wheeler manufactures babbitt-lined bearings, aluminum alloy bearings and labyrinth seals.
October 5, 2022
Hyperion
Mergers & Acquisitions
Acquisition Enhances Hyperion’s Offering of Diamond, CBN Products
This is the latest of seven acquisitions during the past two and a half years.
October 4, 2022
Winsupply Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 4 2 62fa5875a8260
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Hydrologic Distribution Company
The addition brings 12 new locations in Florida.
October 4, 2022
Rdi Sized
Mergers & Acquisitions
RDI Technologies Acquires Fastec Imaging
The acquisition enhances RDI's portfolio of vision-based vibration analysis solutions.
October 4, 2022
Turtle And Hughes Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 2 16 45 Pm 628546b8aa9b1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Turtle & Hughes Invests in Battery Company
Turtle & Hughes entered the energy storage market in 2019.
October 4, 2022
Neos Surewerx
Mergers & Acquisitions
SureWerx Acquires NEOS Overshoe Brand
The NEOS Overshoe brand has evolved over the past 15 years to become the leader in overshoe protection in the industrial and professional markets.
October 3, 2022
Locations Banner Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
ProSource Acquired by Private Equity Firm
Blue Sea Capital acquired the company from CID Capital.
October 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 29 At 1 33 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire PEPCO
The deal will add 10 branches across Ohio and Pennsylvania to the Sonepar network.
September 29, 2022
Victaulic Hq
Mergers & Acquisitions
Victaulic Acquires Tennessee Metal Fabricating
The newly added facility will enhance Victaulic's large-diameter solutions.
September 28, 2022