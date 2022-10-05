VS Carbonics Acquires InCryo Systems

TAMPA, Fla. — VS Carbonics Inc., Florida's largest independent distributor of liquid nitrogen, on Friday announced its acquisition of InCryo Systems, forming The Cryo Group LLC, InCryo LLC and Cryo Asset Management LLC.

This monumental acquisition makes The Cryo Group the first vertically integrated cryogenic solutions provider in the Southeastern U.S.

CEO Diosdado Vazquez' vision is to develop The Cryo Group into the country’s leading cryogenic solutions provider by making it easier and less complicated to do cryogenic business. The Cryo Group offers cryogenic solutions to a diverse portfolio of industries including medical, manufacturing and fabrication, food and beverage, hospitality, entertainment, agriculture, aerospace and automotive industries.

Existing clients that will benefit from the acquisition’s impact include, but are not limited to, Disney, Universal, Air Products, Air Liquide, Matheson Gas, Bang Energy, SpaceX, Lockheed Martin, the U.S. government, the U.S. Coast Guard, Honeywell, and nightclubs LIV and Story.

Under The Cryo Group umbrella, InCryo, LLC, (cryogenic system design, fabrication, installation, maintenance, and repair), Cryo Asset Management, LLC, (cryogenic tank and equipment rental and sales), along with VS Carbonics, Inc., (gas distribution) can now provide a one-stop shop for cryogenic solutions.

"When I started VS Carbonics nearly 20 years ago, I was committed to providing a level of service that the cryogenic industry had never seen before by doing those things that my competitors would not," Vazquez said. "The Cryo Group is the culmination of this vision as we are now able to provide customers with a single point of responsibility for all of their cryogenic needs, unlike any of our competitors."



