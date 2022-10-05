Imperial Dade Acquires Dees Paper, Boudreault Packaging

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies distributor Imperial Dade on Monday announced the acquisitions of Dees Paper Company and Boudreault Packaging Ltd.

The transactions are the 54th and 55th acquisitions, respectively, for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis.

Dees is based in Mobile, Alabama, while Boudreault, acquired by Imperial Dade Canada, is located in Gatineau, Quebec.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.