MSC Industrial Supply Acquires Tower Fasteners

MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Aug 3, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 03 1 37 47 Pm

MELVILLE, N.Y., and DAVIDSON, N.C. — MSC Industrial Supply Co, a premier distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations supplies to industrial customers throughout North America, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Tower Fasteners, a Holtsville, New York-based valued-added distributor of Original Equipment Manufacturer fasteners and components. 

Under the equity purchase agreement, Tower will continue to operate under its current name after becoming an MSC company. Mark Shannon, president of Tower, will continue to lead the business, which has approximately 100 associates. Tower’s revenue in calendar 2021 was approximately $35 million. MSC’s acquisition of Tower, made through its All Integrated Solutions subsidiary, expands the company’s presence in the OEM fastener market, which it entered in 2018 with the acquisition of AIS, a leading value-added distributor of industrial fasteners and components, MRO supplies and assembly tools based in Wisconsin. 

Tower’s growing footprint complements AIS’s existing locations concentrated in the Midwest. The company operates eight distribution centers along the East Coast and in the southwestern regions of the U.S., Mexico and Europe. Tower serves manufacturers in the industrial, electronics, medical equipment, aerospace, military, and security, fire and safety sectors. MSC plans to maintain Tower’s operations, providing the company’s customer base access to MSC’s 2 million-plus product portfolio to support their full metalworking and MRO needs. Similarly, MSC will extend Tower’s production fastener solutions to its manufacturing customers. The acquisition is expected to be roughly neutral to MSC’s fiscal 2022 earnings and slightly accretive to fiscal 2023 earnings. 

“We are excited to add Tower Fasteners to our growing portfolio of businesses, all focused on helping manufacturers solve their mission-critical challenges,” said MSC President and CEO Erik Gershwind. “Tower will expand our presence in the OEM fastener market and provide an entrée into new end markets like electronics and medical equipment. We look forward to supporting the growth and success of their customers together.” 

AIS President Nick Ruetz added, “Tower’s geographic footprint on the East Coast and in the Southwest complements our strong presence in the Midwest. AIS and Tower have worked together on industry-related matters for many years. We’re looking forward to partnering to expand our reach in serving OEM customers and extending MSC’s full array of solutions to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their operations.” 

Mark Shannon, President of Tower Fasteners, said MSC, AIS and Tower have a shared passion for providing high-touch, custom solutions to manufacturers to support their MRO product and inventory management needs. 

“MSC is a recognized and respected leader in the industrial supply distribution industry. We’re excited to join forces with MSC and AIS to bring even greater value to our customers,” Shannon said. 

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2022 08 03 12 41 38 Pm
LindFast Acquires Star Stainless Screw
August 3, 2022
Graybar Logo
Graybar Acquires New England Automation Firms
August 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 02 At 2 00 11 Pm
Winsupply Acquires First Source Electrical
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 2 27 01 Pm
Designatronics Acquires Grobet USA Manufacturing Business
August 1, 2022
Related Stories
Screenshot 2022 08 03 12 41 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
LindFast Acquires Star Stainless Screw
Graybar Logo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Acquires New England Automation Firms
Screenshot 2022 08 03 8 22 29 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Adds Mattson Distributing Company
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2022 08 03 12 41 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
LindFast Acquires Star Stainless Screw
LindFast said the deal would allow one company to meet all customer fastener needs.
August 3, 2022
Graybar Logo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Acquires New England Automation Firms
The deals expand its position in industrial automation and control.
August 3, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 03 8 22 29 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Adds Mattson Distributing Company
Mattson will join the company's fluid power and automation division.
August 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 02 At 2 10 25 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dakota Supply Group Acquires Brown Supply Company
The Iowa company is a leading distributor of pipes, hydrants and other waterworks products.
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 02 At 2 00 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires First Source Electrical
The Houston company is a full-line distributor of commercial, residential and low-voltage electrical supplies.
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 2 27 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Designatronics Acquires Grobet USA Manufacturing Business
The facility produces industrial burs in carbide and high-speed steel.
August 1, 2022
Screenshot 2022 07 29 11 19 16 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Sunbelt Packaging
The deal will bolster Envoy's growth in the Southeast.
July 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 26 At 2 48 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Milton Industries Acquires Casey Tools and Lock Technologies
The deal includes the LTI Tools and Casey Tools brands.
July 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 25 At 1 52 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stanley Black & Decker Completes Sale of Security Business
Securitas AB paid $3.2 billion in cash for the unit.
July 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 21 At 2 48 57 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Munch's Supply Acquires Wholesale Sheet Metal, Pile Protection Tops
The HVAC distributor is expanding into sheet metal.
July 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 21 At 2 40 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
KPI Integrated Solutions Acquires Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors
The combined company will provide end-to-end distribution solutions.
July 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 21 At 2 24 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bosch Rexroth to Acquire HydraForce
The deal would bolster the company's hydraulics business and its North American footprint.
July 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 20 At 1 36 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Littelfuse Acquires C&K Switches
The deal was estimated to be worth $540 million.
July 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 18 At 3 50 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sandvik Acquires Peterson Tool
The company will join the GWS Tool unit under Sandvik's Walter division.
July 18, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 15 At 1 29 08 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel USA to Acquire Horizon Solutions
The move will add 10 branches across New York and New England.
July 15, 2022