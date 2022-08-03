LindFast Acquires Star Stainless Screw

LindFast Solutions Group, a leading master distributor of specialty fasteners in North America, announced the completion of its purchase of Star Stainless Screw Company.

Jefferies Group LLC acted as Star’s exclusive financial advisor.

Together, LSG and Star will be even more effective at meeting the needs of their diverse customer base, ranging from stainless to inch to metric to value-added services and more.

“We believe the combination of LSG and Star will give our collective customers unparalleled ability to meet all of their fastener needs with one company,” said LindFast CEO Bill Niketas.“With Star’s 14 branches and distribution centers across North America and the 16 locations we have, this collective footprint will allow our customers to access product even more efficiently than in the past.”

Star President Tim Roberto added, “We are thrilled to join the LSG family and are looking forward to supporting our customers with even more resources.”

As with other recent acquisitions by LindFast, little change is expected in the near-term from a customer perspective. LSG’s goal is to maintain the exceptional Star brand name in the market. For the foreseeable future, Star will continue to operate out of its existing facilities, will remain on the same ERP system, and will extend the same policies currently in place.

LSG is pleased to welcome Star Stainless to the LindFast team, confident that this combination will be a powerful force to better serve all customers involved.