Graybar Announces Two Industrial Automation Acquisitions in New England

ST. LOUIS — Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products, announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Walker Industrial Products Inc., based in Newtown, Connecticut.

In addition, Shingle & Gibb Automation, a Graybar subsidiary based in Moorestown, New Jersey, has acquired New England Drives & Controls Inc. of Southington, Connecticut.

Walker Industrial and New England Drives provide advanced automation and control solutions to OEMs, industrial users and system integrators. Like Shingle & Gibb Automation, both companies are authorized distributors for leading automation suppliers, such as Banner Engineering, Turck and Red Lion Controls. Moving forward, they will continue to do business under their current organizational names with the same employees and supplier relationships.

"We are pleased to welcome Walker Industrial and New England Drives into Graybar's growing automation platform," said Kathleen Mazzarella, chairman, president and CEO of Graybar. "Combined with our existing industrial business, these acquisitions position Graybar as one of New England's leading automation and control distributors. As part of our company, both organizations will have expanded opportunities to support their customers with outstanding service and access to additional inventory, technical resources, and capabilities."