Winsupply Acquires First Source Electrical

DAYTON, Ohio — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has completed the purchase of First Source Electrical.

Located in Houston, First Source’s 110,000-square-foot building is a full-line distributor of commercial, multi-family, residential and low-voltage electrical supplies.

“We are excited to welcome First Source Electrical to our already growing electrical portfolio within the Winsupply family of companies. We share a common culture that prioritizes our contractors, vendor partnerships and employees,” said Greg Holbrock, Winsupply’s vice president of due diligence and financial integration. “This partnership helps us continue to align with our vendor partners and add additional value to our current local companies.”

The location will continue doing business as First Source Electrical.