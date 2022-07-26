Milton Industries Acquires Casey Tools and Lock Technologies

The deal includes the LTI Tools and Casey Tools brands.

Jul 26th, 2022
Milton Industries
Screen Shot 2022 07 26 At 2 48 55 Pm

CHICAGO – Milton Industries, a leader in pneumatic and hydraulic accessories, announced Monday that it has acquired Casey Tools and Lock Technologies, the designer and manufacturer of the LTI Tools brand of professional technician specialty tools and equipment, including Texas Twister, Shockit Socket, Kentucky Kicker and several other sub-brands.

The Casey Tools brand of tools and equipment is distributer to professional technicians exclusively through mobile tool dealers. Lock Technologies and Casey Tools, based in Naperville, Illinois, have been in business for more than 40 years serving U.S. and international customers in automotive, bodyshop, heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, first responder, towing and other industries.

This is Milton’s sixth acquisition in the last 30 months.

“This expands Milton’s offerings into LTI’s product line and distribution channels,” said Milton CEO Greg Carlson. “We look forward to leveraging our resources and combined market positions. Our people, knowledge and distribution will propel us to next level growth.” 

“We’re excited about partnering with an iconic firm like Milton,” say LTI/Casey Tools President Ellery Casey. “We have always prided ourselves on the quality of our specialty automotive tools, and Milton is one of the few companies which meets the same qualitative standards.”

“While we have largely focused on the automotive and truck markets, our products have a much broader range of applications,” said LTI/Casey Tools CFO Wayne Casey. “Partnering with Milton allows us to tap existing demand from a number of other industries such as defense and manufacturing.”

Carlson will continue as CEO of Milton Industries. Meanwhile, Wayne will be active with LTI/Casey Tools short-term for the transition, taking an equity position in Milton, and Ellery will remain in an ongoing part-time role, contributing to new product development and selective major account business development.

