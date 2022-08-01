Designatronics Acquires Grobet USA Manufacturing Business

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. – Designatronics Inc. has acquired the manufacturing business segment of Grobet USA, located in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Rebranded as WYBUR Tools, the Wyoming facility manufactures high-quality industrial burs in carbide and high-speed steel, supplying professional technicians and skilled workers through a broad distribution network.

Designatronics executives said the acquisition of WYBUR Tools, formerly Grobet USA Manufacturing, would expand its product offerings and manufacturing capabilities, as well as complement its other brands: Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument, Quality Bearings & Components and QTC Metric Gears.

“With their experienced, highly skilled team of technicians and their outstanding reputation for manufacturing longer-lasting quality tools, we are excited to welcome WYBUR Tools to the Designatronics family," said Designatronics President and CEO Robert Kufner.

Operations will continue in the Wyoming facility, utilizing the same equipment and manufacturing team to ensure product quality and customer satisfaction.

“The entire Wyoming team is pleased to be joining Designatronics,” said Charles Comstock, general manager of WYBUR Tools. “Upgrades to the facility, equipment and ERP system are already underway and we look forward to expanding production capabilities to meet increasing demand.”