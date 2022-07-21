KPI Integrated Solutions Acquires Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors

BELTON, Mo. – KPI Integrated Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting, software, systems integration and automation supplier, announced the acquisition of Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors, a Boston-based independent supply chain consulting firm that designs innovative, demand-centric distribution networks, facilities and systems.

Driven to solve clients’ distribution challenges and provide complete end-to-end solutions, the acquisition of a second consulting firm allows KPI to strengthen its capacity to help clients address their supply chain and operational challenges. The combined firms will continue to provide innovative solutions that drive scalable and resilient distribution networks and power agile order fulfillment operations for existing as well as new clients. Commonwealth founder and President Ian Hobkirk will continue in a senior leadership role at KPI, and all of Commonwealth’s consultants will be making the move to KPI, as well.

“I am excited to welcome Commonwealth to the KPI team as we continue to provide data-driven network and warehouse designs that speed order fulfillment and reduce labor dependence for our clients,” said KPI CEO Larry Strayhorn. “The deep bench of our combined KPI and Commonwealth teams provides unmatched distribution network strategy, innovative facility plans, and advanced automated systems that deliver business results.”

“By joining KPI, we have significantly increased our pool of consulting resources and added some great analytical tools to our toolbox,” said Hobkirk. “We’ll have the same core consulting team that we’ve spent a decade building but we’ll be able to offer our services on a much larger scale. Our combined organization offers end-to-end solutions that build agile operations, provide the most resilient and scalable distribution systems, and ultimately help our clients build stronger businesses. It’s an exciting day for Commonwealth and for our customers.”

KPI Integrated Solutions, a portfolio company of ARES Management, was formed in 2021 by the combination of Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration and QC Software.