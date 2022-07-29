Envoy Solutions Acquires Sunbelt Packaging

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Envoy Solutions announced Wednesday that it has acquired York, South Carolina-based Sunbelt Packaging.

Sunbelt Packaging offers a large, diversified inventory of flexible packaging materials and a broad range of automated packaging equipment. The company’s strong relationships with industry-leading customers contributed to continued growth across the country with four distribution centers from South Carolina to Utah.

By joining forces with Sunbelt, Envoy Solutions continues to drive packaging growth in the Southeast, where it already has a strong presence with a rapidly growing national platform. This new partnership advances Envoy Solutions’ position as a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of the nation’s best regional distributors.

“Sunbelt Packaging will help us excel in the packaging space and build on our growth in the Southeast,” said Envoy CEO Mark M. Fisher. “From a geographic perspective, this move makes perfect sense given our existing presence in that part of the country. I’m excited to work with Jade Boling and his top-notch team to capitalize on the synergies between our companies and bring the best products and services closer to our customers.”

Since it was founded in 1980, Sunbelt Packaging has expanded from specialty products for niche applications in the textile industry to serving a broader customer base with packaging materials and equipment. Throughout its history, Sunbelt has thrived by having absolute reliability and by rapidly responding to its customers’ needs. The scale and depth of Envoy Solutions’ national platform will enable Sunbelt to respond to customers better than ever before.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to maximize our future growth through this new partnership with Envoy Solutions as it redefines distribution across the country,” said Jade Boling, president and CEO of Sunbelt Packaging. “With the resources and reach of Envoy Solutions, we are well-positioned to create better and more cost-effective solutions for our customers.”

“Our investment in Sunbelt Packaging has been a wonderful experience for over 16 years,” said Ed Fisher, managing partner at SouthPointe Ventures, the former majority owner of Sunbelt Packaging. “We are pleased to have Sunbelt’s superior team join forces with national distribution leader Envoy Solutions and look forward to even greater success from them in the future."